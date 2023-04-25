How do food banks work and who can access them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

How do food banks work and who can access them?

By Press Association
Food banks are in high demand, the Trussell Trust has said (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Food banks are having to hand out more emergency parcels than ever before, a UK-wide charity has said.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how they work.

– How do food banks operate?

The Trussell Trust has more than 1,300 food bank centres in its network across the UK.

The food banks generally receive donations of non-perishable and in-date items from the public – collecting it from places including schools, churches, businesses and supermarkets.

Food parcels are made up of non-perishable items (Catherine Evans/PA)
The donations are sorted into emergency food parcels by more than 28,000 volunteers across the network.

There are also independent food banks outside the Trussell Trust network.

– Can anyone access a food bank?

To use a food bank, you need a food bank voucher. These are issued after someone is referred by care professionals such as health visitors, staff at schools and social workers who identify people in crisis.

A voucher entitles someone to a food parcel of three days’ nutritionally balanced, non-perishable food.

– Do food banks provide anything other than food?

Yes. Food banks will often provide additional support or signposting to services including debt advice, mental health support and benefits guidance.

They aim to help people break out of poverty by giving extra support to help them resolve the problems they are facing in order to alleviate the need to use a food bank in the future.

As well as this, food banks also try to provide essential non-food items like toiletries and hygiene products where they can.

– Who might use a food bank?

The Trussell Trust said the core reason people need to use food banks is because their incomes are just too low to cover essentials, with the biggest central issue being an “inadequate” social security system.

The trust said food banks are increasingly being used by employed people amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Some are having to extend opening hours to accommodate workers who need to access their emergency support around their working patterns.

A project manager at one food bank in Scotland said their users include someone working three jobs, a nurse, some teaching assistants and people on zero-hours contracts. She said it is “quite surprising how people are having to come to us with jobs that you wouldn’t particularly expect”.

The Trussell Trust said it intends to publish research in the coming months which will touch on the occupations of people using food banks.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer packs a box during a visit to a food bank
– What is in a food parcel?

A typical food parcel includes items such as cereal, soup, pasta and rice, tinned products like meat, vegetables and fruit, and other things like lentils, beans and pulses, tea and coffee, biscuits and UHT milk.

– How can I find out where my nearest food bank is?

You can search for the closest one to you using the Trussell Trust website and you can also access helplines here .

– How has demand for food banks changed in recent years?

The need for food banks has increased, according to the Trussell Trust, which says a record high of 2,986,203 emergency food parcels were given out between April 2022 and March this year.

This is the most parcels food banks in the charity’s UK-wide network have ever distributed in a single year.

The number is more than double the amount distributed by food banks in the same period five years ago, the charity said.

Some 1,139,553 parcels were distributed for children, up from 835,879 the previous year and a rise from less than 500,000 in the 2017–2018 year.

