Multimillion-pound coronation ‘a slap in face amid cost-of-living crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Multimillion-pound coronation ‘a slap in face amid cost-of-living crisis’

By Press Association
King Charles III is being crowned on May 6 (James Manning/PA)
King Charles III is being crowned on May 6 (James Manning/PA)

The King’s coronation is set to cost many millions – and it falls to taxpayers to foot the bill.

But with no budget revealed for the historic national state occasion, and the Government not commenting on the expected total cost, the amount of public funds due to be spent remains unknown.

Some predictions suggest Operation Golden Orb – the crowning of Charles III and the Queen Consort – could cost the nation between £50-100 million.

The late Elizabeth II’s coronation cost £912,000 in 1953 – £20.5 million in today’s money – while Charles’s grandfather George VI was crowned at a cost of £454,000 in 1937 – worth £24.8 million in 2023 and the most expensive coronation of the last 300 years.

Taking place amid the cost-of-living crisis facing the UK and against a backdrop of strikes by doctors, teachers and other public servants over pay, the King’s coronation has been branded a waste of taxpayers’ money by critics.

More than half of Britons do not think it should be funded by the Government, a poll has suggested.

The YouGov survey found 51% of adults questioned believe the ceremony should not be funded by the Government.

Almost a third – 32% – said it should, while around 18% did not know.

South African President State Visit to the UK
The King and the Queen Consort at State Banquet at Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

Graham Smith, chief executive of campaign group Republic, said: “Charles is already king. There is absolutely no need to go through with this expensive pantomime.”

“At a cost of tens of millions of pounds, this pointless piece of theatre is a slap in the face for millions of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis,” he added.

The Guardian’s research into Charles’s wealth has suggested the King has an estimated personal fortune of £1.8 billion.

Labour’s Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, called for a House of Commons debate on the amount of public money being spent on the coronation given the difficult economic times.

“The King has a reported personal fortune of £1.8 billion, and given the monarch already benefits from not paying inheritance tax, it’s easy to see why so many people are not happy with this,” he said.

As with Jubilees and other such events, it is understood the total cost and breakdown of funding will not be available until after the May 6 event.

Platinum Jubilee
The royal family during the Platinum Jubilee of 2022 (Alastair Grant/PA)

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden has insisted the King and the Government are “mindful of ensuring that there is value for the taxpayer” and there will not be “lavishness or excess”.

But Mr Dowden also told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee at the start of the year: “It is a marvellous moment in our history and people would not want a dour scrimping and scraping.”

Scottish National Party MP Ronnie Cowan for Inverclyde highlighted the cost-of-living challenges, saying: “One in four people in my constituency, including children, are living in poverty.

“People live in damp houses. People struggle to pay their electricity bills right now, on the back of Covid and Brexit.

“What evidence do you have that they think the UK Government should pay for this coronation?”

Platinum Jubilee
Celebrations will feature a military spectacle on the streets of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Dowden – MP for Hertsmere – replied that the Government always pays for coronations and it was important to mark the coronation properly.

He added: “In my own constituency, which may be different to yours, Mr Cowan, people say to me that they expect the King to have a proper coronation, and that is what he will have.”

George IV’s coronation in 1821 was a great theatrical spectacle and the former Prince Regent, known for his extravagance, spent vast sums of money on it – £238,000 – or £20.9 million in today’s money.

His successor, William IV, had to be persuaded to have a coronation at all in 1831 and spent so little money that it became known as “the Penny Coronation” – with the bill coming to around £43,000 – worth £3.6 million today.

It did establish much of the format that remains for British coronations today with a procession in the Gold State Coach to the Abbey, but he refused to have a coronation banquet as he considered it too expensive.

Queen Victoria’s coronation festivities in 1838 were a much grander affair than her uncle’s, with three state balls, two court receptions, a drawing room and state concert, and a public procession to the Abbey.

King Charles III Coronation
The Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey in 1838 (Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023/PA)

Parliament spent around £69,000 – £6.2 million in today’s money – on the 19-year-old’s celebrations.

Socialist MP Keir Hardie –  the first leader of the Labour Party in the UK parliament – condemned George V’s 1911 coronation, which cost £185,000 or £17.4 million today, as “an orgy for the display of wealth and senseless spending”.

Monarchs have sometimes sought to offer support to those in need around the time of their coronations.

For Queen Victoria’s, extra rations of beef were distributed to workhouses and prisons, while on behalf of George VI in 1937, a special welfare payment was made to the unemployed, but this was not repeated in 1953.

In April, it was revealed that an £8 million government-funded scheme was giving public authorities the chance to claim a free portrait of Charles III.

Royal Maundy Service
The King and Camilla will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6 (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Councils, courts, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services are among the UK institutions which will be offered a new official portrait photograph.

But Republic called the move a “shameful waste of money”.

Security costs will also form a major part of the cost of the coronation.

The bill for policing the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 was £6.3 million, while the cost of the police operation for the then-US president Donald Trump’s four-day visit to the UK in 2018 was more than £14 million.

Downing Street and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment on the cost of the coronation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
King Charles III is being crowned on May 6 (James Manning/PA)
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented