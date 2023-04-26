From Spitting Image to The Crown – How the King has been portrayed on screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Spitting Image to The Crown – How the King has been portrayed on screen

By Press Association
Dominic West as the Prince of Wales in the fifth season Netflix series The Crown (Netflix/PA)
Dominic West as the Prince of Wales in the fifth season Netflix series The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The King has been depicted in a variety of ways in dramas, satires, plays, films and television series.

In The Windsors and Spitting Image, he has been portrayed as a hapless prince of Wales waiting to be crowned.

More recently in The Crown, he has been fictionalised as a conflicted royal torn between duty and his own personal wants and needs.

Many of these depictions have focused on his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, along with his relationship with the Queen Consort.

Here, we look at some highlights.

– The Queen, 2006

The Old Vic summer party
Alex Jennings (Matt Crossick/PA)

Alex Jennings portrayed the future king as he dealt with the fallout from the death of Diana in 1997.

Charles and then-prime minister Sir Tony Blair, played by Michael Sheen, are portrayed as wanting an official expression of grief from Buckingham Palace and the Queen, played by Dame Helen Mirren.

Jennings would eventually go on to portray Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor, in The Crown.

– King Charles III, 2014

King Charles III
Tim Pigott-Smith in the BBC’s version of King Charles III (BBC/PA)

This blank verse play by Mike Bartlett premiered at the Almeida Theatre in London, starring Tim Pigott-Smith and directed by Rupert Goold, to acclaim.

It imagined the moment of the Queen’s death and Charles’s accession to the throne while examining the role of the media.

When Parliament passes a new law that will severely limit the freedom of press, he refuses to sign off on it, prompting a constitutional crisis.

After a successful run, the play transferred to Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End, continuing until January 2015.

It was later turned into a TV drama for the BBC.

– The Windors, 2016-present

World Premiere of Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang – London
Harry Enfield (Ian West/PA)

Charles has been played by Harry Enfield in Channel 4’s light-hearted satire of the royal family for seven years.

His portrayal is of a whimsical and naive man with little knowledge of the outside world, impatiently waiting for his mother to die so he can finally become king.

– The Crown, 2019–present

The Crown season three
Josh O’Connor in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

On the small screen, Josh O’Connor said he was initially reluctant to take on the role in seasons three and four of the Netflix royal drama.

This was until he read a scene where Charles compares his life to the Saul Bellow novel Dangling Man, where the protagonist lacks meaning in his life until he is drafted for war.

O’Connor told The Guardian: “It’s hard not to feel sympathy for someone in that situation. Because it’s insane.”

He would later win a Golden Globe for best television actor, as well as an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice Award for the portrayal.

In season five, Dominic West took over the role as a royal fighting for a modern Britain while also dealing with the fall-out of the end of his marriage.

– Spencer, 2021

British Academy Craft Awards – London
Jack Farthing (Ian West/PA)

Another big screen adaption, which focused on Diana, played by Twilight star Kristen Stewart, saw Poldark actor Jack Farthing as Charles.

In the film, set during the Christmas of 1991, Diana is on holiday with the royal family and her children at the Sandringham estate while she considers divorcing Charles.

She eventually cuts the holiday short and takes the future Prince of Wales, William, and Harry, now known as the Duke of Sussex, back to London.

– Spitting Image, 1984-present

Camilla and Charles in the new series of Spitting Image
Camilla and Charles in the recent series of Spitting Image (Mark Harrison/BritBox/Avalon/PA)

Charles has been a regular target of the satirical puppet show since it first aired four decades ago.

When the show as revived in 2020 for BritBox, both he and the Queen Consort featured.

Over the years Charles has been portrayed as a pseudo-hippie, a taxi driver and deeply impatient to become king.

