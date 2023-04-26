Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist recognises works by older debut novelists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist recognises works by older debut novelists

By Press Association
Half of the 2023 shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction is made up of debut novels from older women – with the youngest among them aged 49.

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks, Trespasses by Louise Kennedy and Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris are recognised alongside works by more established writers.

Former winners Maggie O’Farrell and Barbara Kingsolver are also celebrated with The Marriage Portrait and Demon Copperhead respectively.

The six-strong list is completed by Pod by Laline Paull, who was previously shortlisted in 2015.

Morris, whose book captures life inside the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, is the youngest of the cohort at 49.

The oldest author is Kingsolver at 68, while there are three writers in their 50s and two in their 60s.

Louise Minchin, chairwoman of the judging panel, said the life experience of each first-time novelist is evident in their “exquisitely written” works.

The 54-year-old broadcaster and writer told the PA news agency: “As an older writer I just think ‘Wow, that is just incredible’.

“It could have gone either way but we should be celebrating writers of all ages and not discriminating against either younger or older writers.”

Minchin said it is obvious how much “life experience” went into the novels to create their “texture”.

“You can tell in some ways that they have been working on this for a long time because it’s so accomplished, it’s so exquisitely written,” she added.

Four of those on the list are British, along with one American and one Irish author.

Three of the novels capture turbulent moments in modern history – the Troubles in Northern Ireland (1975) in Kennedy’s Trespasses, the Southall riots (1979) in Crooks’ Fire Rush, and the Siege of Sarajevo (1992–96) in Morris’s Black Butterflies.

Minchin said the works are “hugely ambitious” and described the mix as “brilliantly eclectic”.

She added: “They are very hard-hitting. They are very accomplished.

“For me, the theme that comes through them all is that they are an emotional rollercoaster in some way.

“They’re very engaging. I think they are important books and they really left me affected by the end of it, really touched by some of them, and moved by some of them.”

Minchin said the fact that many of the books are set during recent moments in history gives them “real insight and a real empathy” and allows people to “understand the impact of events through a personal story”.

The broadcaster is joined on the judging panel by novelist Rachel Joyce, journalist and writer Bella Mackie, novelist and short story writer Irenosen Okojie, and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

The 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction will be awarded on Wednesday June 14 at the Women’s Prize Trust’s Summer Party in central London.

The winner will receive an anonymously endowed cheque for £30,000 and bronze figurine known as a Bessie, created and donated by artist Grizel Niven.

