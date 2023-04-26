Minimum service legislation ‘could provoke further conflict’, MPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minimum service legislation ‘could provoke further conflict’, MPs warned

By Press Association
Empty platforms in Paddington station in London, during a strike by train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a long-running dispute (James Manning/PA)
Empty platforms in Paddington station in London, during a strike by train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a long-running dispute (James Manning/PA)

Plans to legislate for minimum levels of service during rail strikes could have “unintended consequences” of provoking further conflict, MPs have been told.

The Transport Select Committee questioned rail industry and union leaders about the legislation currently going through Parliament.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Abellio Greater Anglia, said the “overriding” objective of the industry is to avoid strikes and have good industrial relations.

He stressed the importance of having “absolute clarity” in the planned law about the requirements on employers and workers.

“If we do not have that, one of the unintended consequences would be further conflict or stress between the relationship.”

Tom Joyner, managing director of Cross Country Trains, told the MPs he has not been lobbying the Government to bring forward legislation on minimum levels of service.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is set to be debated in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “It’s time for the Government to ditch this Bill for good and protect the right to strike.

“No-one should be sacked for trying to win a better deal at work.

“This draconian legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.”

Industrial strike
RMT leader Mick Lynch warned that industrial relations would be ‘poisoned’ by the law (Jeff Moore/PA)

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, told the committee he believes the law would be a “disaster”.

Critical workers such as signallers and train drivers would be “conscripted” to work even if they voted legally to strike, he said.

“It will be a complete pig’s ear. It is unsafe, it will not work and will not serve passengers.”

Mr Lynch said the law would spark “novel” forms of industrial action as well as wildcat walkouts.

He said the Government often points to legislation in European countries, but highlighted recent strikes in France, Italy and Sweden.

Mr Lynch said the Government does not understand how the railways operate and is “making it up” in terms of the legislation.

He warned that industrial relations would be “poisoned” by the new law, with the prospect of large numbers of workers being sacked, leading to huge consequences for the rail industry.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers’ union Aslef warned that the law would spark more strikes and other forms of industrial action.

He told MPs that unions have not been involved in industry workshops to discuss the planned legislation.

“In all my 38 years in this industry I cannot see how this can be done safely.

“There will be more action, and it will worsen industrial relations,” he said.

The union leaders said laying down a minimum level of service would raise expectations among passengers about how many trains would run during a strike.

Mr Lynch said that would lead to anger when the “inevitable chaos” means there will not be a minimum level of service.

