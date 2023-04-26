Former police officer appears in court after ‘corruption’ probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former police officer appears in court after ‘corruption’ probe

By Press Association
A general view of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)
A general view of Westminster Magistrates' Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)

A former Metropolitan Police officer accused of using dead people’s bank card details to buy goods and sell them on has appeared in court following a corruption probe.

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, 37, also allegedly stole a laptop and a bag from a Mercedes belonging to a suspect who had been arrested by his colleagues.

He is further accused of using police computer systems to look up information about himself and others and advising a man to destroy evidence linking him to an investigation.

Darr was charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of perverting the course of justice between December 2018 and June 2020, while he was a constable on a response unit, after an investigation into alleged corruption.

He pulled a hood over his head and covered his face with a medical mask when he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Walthamstow, east London.

Darr, who was based at the Met’s North Area Basic Command Unit, was not asked to enter pleas to any of the charges, which are indictable only, meaning they can only be tried in the Crown Court.

Police Stock
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

One of the misconduct charges states he is accused of “abusing his position” to acquire credit/debit card details of deceased members of the public”.

Darr allegedly used the details “to acquire or seek to acquire goods or money transfers for himself or others by fraud, and to sell on goods obtained fraudulently”.

Another misconduct charge alleges he used police computer systems to look up information about himself and others “without any legitimate policing purpose”.

The third states he stole “a laptop computer and a bag and its contents” from a Mercedes belonging to a suspect who had been arrested by his colleagues.

Darr also allegedly perverted the course of justice between March 22 2020 and June 6 2020 by using his access to look up the progress of a police investigation linked to Asif Mushtaq.

The charge states Darr then “spoke to Ali Ikram and Asif Mushtaq, advising Asif Mushtaq to conceal or destroy evidence linking him to the investigation”.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Darr bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on May 24 on the condition he resides at his home address.

Darr was charged following an investigation carried out by the Met’s directorate of professional standards under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A file of evidence was then passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised criminal charges.

