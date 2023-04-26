List of number of new police officers in England and Wales, by force

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is a list of the number of new police officers recruited in England and Wales as part of the Government’s pledge to hire 20,000 officers by March 2023, broken down by individual force.

The figures are based on headcount and include part-time employees.

The list reads, from left to right: name of police force, target for number of new officers by March 31 2023, provisional number of new officers as of March 31 2023, number of new officers above/below target, percentage above/below target.

Avon and Somerset 456, 558, 102, 22%

Bedfordshire 179, 195, 16, 9%

Cambridgeshire 206, 230, 24, 12%

Cheshire 300, 322, 22, 7%

City of London 177, 198, 21, 12%

Cleveland 239, 267, 28, 12%

Cumbria 169, 192, 23, 14%

Derbyshire 283, 351, 68, 24%

Devon & Cornwall 469, 600, 131, 28%

Dorset 166, 174, 8, 5%

Durham 225, 239, 14, 6%

Dyfed-Powys 141, 154, 13, 9%

Essex 449, 500, 51, 11%

Gloucestershire 153, 164, 11, 7%

Greater Manchester 1,155, 1,280, 125, 11%

Gwent 206, 239, 33, 16%

Hampshire 518, 582, 64, 12%

Hertfordshire 304, 338, 34, 11%

Humberside 322, 365, 43, 13%

Kent 489, 532, 43, 9%

Lancashire 509, 580, 71, 14%

Leicestershire 297, 332, 35, 12%

Lincolnshire 166, 189, 23, 14%

Merseyside 665, 724, 59, 9%

Metropolitan Police 4,557, 3,468, minus 1,089, minus 24%

Norfolk 224, 269, 45, 20%

North Wales 206, 207, 1, 0%

North Yorkshire 194, 251, 57, 29%

Northamptonshire 190, 237, 47, 25%

Northumbria 615, 705, 90, 15%

Nottinghamshire 357, 418, 61, 17%

South Wales 452, 527, 75, 17%

South Yorkshire 504, 519, 15, 3%

Staffordshire 300, 332, 32, 11%

Suffolk 179, 201, 22, 12%

Surrey 259, 295, 36, 14%

Sussex 429, 439, 10, 2%

Thames Valley 609, 784, 175, 29%

Warwickshire 137, 150, 13, 9%

West Mercia 311, 330, 19, 6%

West Midlands 1,218, 1,376, 158, 13%

West Yorkshire 852, 974, 122, 14%

Wiltshire 164, 164, 0, 0%