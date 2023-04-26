Jury out in trial of men accused of bid to sell Anglo-Saxon coins worth £766,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury out in trial of men accused of bid to sell Anglo-Saxon coins worth £766,000

By Press Association
(Durham Police/PA)
(Durham Police/PA)

A jury has been sent out to consider verdicts in the trial of two men accused of an illegal plot to sell historically-important Anglo-Saxon coins.

Craig Best, 46, and Roger Pilling, 75, deny conspiring to sell criminal property – ninth century coins believed to have been buried by a Viking and which have never been declared as Treasure, and have not been handed to the Crown.

The defendants, on trial at Durham Crown Court, each also deny separate charges of possessing the criminal property, which prosecutors said is worth a total of £766,000.

Viking treasure court case
Coins which Craig Best had with him when he was arrested (Durham Police/PA)

Best, of South View, Bishop Auckland, was arrested with three coins at a Durham hotel after he met what he thought was a metal expert working for a wealthy American buyer, but who was in reality an undercover detective, jurors have heard.

Pilling, who owned an engineering business, was arrested at his home in Loveclough, Lancashire, and a further 41 coins were seized.

Prosecutors say these 44 coins originated from a find worth millions, known as the Herefordshire Hoard, which was also not declared.

The court has heard that the undercover police operation was set up after Best tried to sell coins to a different American collector, who contacted UK-based experts about the apparent availability of extremely rare and valuable examples.

Viking treasure court case
A coin found at the home of Roger Pilling (Durham Police/PA)

The Crown does not allege that either of the defendants, who were both interested in metal detecting, made the find themselves.

It was believed the coins were made between 874 CE and 879 CE and were buried by a Viking during this particularly violent period of English history.

They included two extremely rare examples of two-headed coins, showing Alfred of Wessex and Ceolwulf, a figure who was discredited by Saxon writers as a Viking puppet ruler.

Summing up the case, Judge James Adkins told jurors that the prosecution case was that Pilling was an intelligent man, knew the coins were “hot” and that selling them would be difficult, so he used Best’s contacts to try to pass them on.

The judge said both men’s defences were that there was no agreement between them to sell the coins and they did not know the coins were criminal property.

The jury was sent home and will continue deliberating on Thursday.

