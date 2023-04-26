Husband found drunk and bleeding at Euston station convicted of wife’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband found drunk and bleeding at Euston station convicted of wife’s murder

By Press Association
Phillip Dafter, who has been found guilty of murder (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Phillip Dafter, who has been found guilty of murder (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

A 33-year-old man who killed his wife before being found at London’s Euston station with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds has been found guilty of murder.

Phillip Dafter stabbed Diana Dafter, aged 36, at their home in Lawrence Court, Northampton, using such force that the blade of the knife broke, Northamptonshire Police said.

CCTV footage shown to jurors captured Dafter driving his car to the nearby Asda to purchase a new set of kitchen knives after the killing on October 7 2022.

He then returned home and used one of the knives to stab himself several times, before driving to Northampton train station, where he boarded a service to Euston, staying on the train once it had arrived and telling the train conductor that he needed to speak to the police.

Prosecutors said Dafter was discovered drunk and bleeding, having stabbed himself in the stomach and consumed a large amount of whisky before getting onto the train.

At Euston, he claimed to be “evil and a bad man” and told British Transport Police he had killed his wife, a trial at Northampton Crown Court was told.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were immediately sent to Lawrence Court and found Mrs Dafter’s body. She had been stabbed five times and a post-mortem examination found she had died from a single stab wound to the heart.

During his trial, Dafter denied murder but admitted to manslaughter, arguing loss of control and diminished responsibility.

But jurors found Dafter, who will be sentenced on May 19, guilty of murder on Wednesday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “I am really pleased that Phillip Dafter has been found guilty of murder today and that the jury did not accept his plea of manslaughter.

“This was an extremely violent and prolonged attack that could not have come about without a very real intention to cause Diana serious harm.

“It is important to remember Diana Dafter for who she was. And that is so much more than just Phillip Dafter’s wife. She was a loving mother, daughter and friend.

“A student nurse with a real passion for care, hardworking, and someone very easy to get along with.

“Though today’s verdict will be a small comfort to her family and those who loved her, I hope it will help to know that Phillip Dafter is now facing an exceptionally long stretch in prison for what he has done.”

