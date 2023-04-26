New rules to tackle taxi drivers who ‘pose a risk to passengers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New rules to tackle taxi drivers who ‘pose a risk to passengers’

By Press Association
A taxi rank sign (Jane Barlow/PA)
A taxi rank sign (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stricter rules for taxi and private hire vehicle (PHV) driver licensing will be introduced to boost the safety of passengers.

A national database for England will prevent drivers who lose their licence from applying elsewhere without other local authorities knowing about previous wrongdoing, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.

Around three out of four councils previously used the system voluntarily, but it becomes mandatory on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The safety of passengers, especially women and girls, is paramount.

“That’s why I’m bringing in tough new measures to ensure that when you catch a cab, you can be confident your driver will take you from A to B safely and without incident.

“While the vast majority of drivers are hardworking and honest, we’re taking steps to remove the few who abuse their position and pose a risk to passengers.”

Examples where the database has been successful include a case in Luton where a driver failed to disclose that they had previously had a licence removed over safeguarding concerns.

Their application was rejected after this information was revealed by the system.

In another case, someone who had previously assaulted another taxi driver in Southampton was prevented from regaining a licence in nearby Winchester.

Mandating use of the database comes under the Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (Safety and Road Safety) Act 2022.

The family of Sian O’Callaghan, who was murdered by a PHV driver in Swindon, Wiltshire in 2011, aged 22, welcomed the new policy.

Sian O’Callaghan murder
Sian O’Callaghan was murdered by a taxi driver (Wiltshire Police/PA)

They said in a statement: “To see this law being implemented and rolled out today across all local authorities is testament to Sian, it was in her nature to help others and this means so much to us personally.

“Her name is now linked to a drastic improvement in passengers’ safety within taxis and PHVs, whilst also better protecting hard-working, law-abiding drivers themselves.”

The database, hosted by the National Anti-Fraud Network, records all instances where taxi and PHV driver licences have been suspended or revoked, or applications have been refused, on safeguarding or road safety grounds.

All taxi and PHV driver applications must be checked on the system from Thursday.

Suky Bhaker, chief executive of personal safety charity the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, described the new requirement as a “milestone”.

She continued: “We hope this important step will pave the way to introducing a single consolidated legislative framework throughout England and Wales outlining clear and specific minimum standards for licensing taxi and private hire vehicle drivers to ensure consistency across all licensing authorities.”

Steve Wright, who chairs the Licensed Private Hire Car Association, a trade body representing operators, said: “This measure will help join up enforcement and compliance nationally between licensing authorities, to prevent the unacceptable movement from one authority to another of those who are unfit to be in the sector.”

