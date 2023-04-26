Engagement with paramilitaries is necessary to disband groups, MPs are told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Engagement with paramilitaries is necessary to disband groups, MPs are told

By Press Association
People start to gather to take part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
People start to gather to take part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.

Direct engagement with paramilitary groups is necessary to achieve disbandment of the organisations, MPs have been told.

Members of the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) addressed the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, defending their proposal of direct engagement with paramilitary organisations.

In its most recent report, the IRC recommended that the UK and Irish governments consider appointing an “Independent Person” who would be authorised to speak to the various interested parties, including paramilitary groups, to gather their views on how to move towards disbandment.

IRC commissioner Tim O’Connor said the independent person would act as a “preparer of the ground”.

He added: “We know that it’s a challenging idea, but after six years or so together we would love if there was some alternative but we don’t see how we can achieve this goal of ending paramilitarism once and for all, without some kind of a process like that.

“That’s the view we have come to collectively.”

IRC commissioner John McBurney told the committee that engaging directly with paramilitary organisations was an idea worth testing.

“Clearly, there will always be people who will be very sceptical to the notion of engaging directly with the remaining paramilitary groups, with a view to constructing a process towards disbandment, towards the permanent end of all the paramilitary groupings that we have, there will always be a scepticism about that, my view on that is that it is worthy of being tested,” he said.

He added: “I still come back to the notion that if paramilitary leaders are saying, we will engage meaningfully with an independent person and with a wider transition endeavour, dealing with the ending of recruitment, decommissioning of weaponry, engagement with legacy bodies, allowing people to leave the organisation without repercussion, and so forth.

“If they’re prepared to engage in such a process, then I think we have to seriously consider that as a viable step forward at this point.”

The commissioners were asked by the chair of the committee, Conservative MP Simon Hoare, if there was any outreach from the Northern Ireland political parties to involve paramilitary groups in democratic processes.

Mr McBurney said such a process did not exist, and would be difficult to establish due to criticism parties would face.

“There is a complete absence of cover to do what you have just described, because it’s not within a process, bringing these organisations to a completely different, non-violent, non disciplined, organised structure away from that,” he said.

“So in the absence of a process, any political party, any central political party, engaging with paramilitary leaders, or any organisation that’s linked to the paramilitary groupings, is then at risk of being severely criticised for that engagement.

“There is no context of achieving disbandment because there’s no process.”

Mr McBurney also said that policing alone would not be able to prevent more young people engaging with paramilitary organisations.

He said: “I think that the years that have passed have shown us that it is impossible in Northern Ireland terms, to see the end of all paramilitary and terrorist activity by purely policing and security service endeavours.”

He added: “We cannot arrest our way out of the thousands of continuing members of the various groups and individual transition, which is a worthy cause in and of itself, where someone leaves an organisation.

“Today if someone leaves an organisation, by old age or whatever, two young men might well be brought in as newly fledged recruits who didn’t even live through the conflict and maybe were born after the agreement and so forth.

“So that’s a cycle that has to be broken and dismantling organisations which would achieve the same things as disbandment.”

IRC Commissioner Monica McWilliams, who was involved in the negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement, said that some paramilitary groups are open to transition and need help to achieve this.

“We have always said you would need to put clear blue water between those people who say they’re up for this in terms of transition, and then we would have much more intelligence about the groups that aren’t,” she said.

“At the minute, I think they’re all being tarred with the same brush and from our discussions, we’re trying to get a picture of those who show willingness, and to test that and isn’t that something we ought to be doing now? Rather than just having the current stalemate.

“It’s also the case that those groups who approach us do need help. They don’t have their own roadmap out of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Pictish stones at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn says dealing with his mum's mental health issues propelled him into the charity sector.
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
Barry Humphries as alter ego Dame Edna Everage, pictured in 2016 (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
It's been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented