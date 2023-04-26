Budget for Northern Ireland expected to contain major cuts to public services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget for Northern Ireland expected to contain major cuts to public services

By Press Association
Chris Heaton-Harris will deliver the budget in the absence of powersharing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chris Heaton-Harris will deliver the budget in the absence of powersharing (Liam McBurney/PA)

A budget for Northern Ireland expected to result in swingeing cuts to public services is set to be laid before Parliament on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who has responsibility for setting the Stormont budget in the absence of powersharing, is expected to outline departmental allocations for 2023/24 in a written ministerial statement at Westminster.

Civil servants running public services in the absence of devolved elected ministers are bracing themselves for a potentially brutal settlement.

When local ministers left office last year, Stormont was facing an approximate £600 million black hole.

Permanent secretaries were forced to make a range of in-year savings and the Treasury provided a £300 million advance down-payment to help bridge the financial gap.

However, with that £300 million having to be recouped in this financial year, the picture looks even more bleak for the 2023/24 budget.

Stormont permanent secretaries insist they should not be placed in the position of having to make significant cuts, potentially impacting the most vulnerable in society. They have urged the Government to issue ministerial directions for any major cuts that are implemented.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris has made clear he does not intend to issue such directions, which means the decisions will fall on the civil service until such time as powersharing returns to Stormont.

Devolution is in abeyance at Stormont as a result of a DUP boycott of the institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due to meet the main parties at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday to discuss the budgetary picture.

King Charles III coronation
Michelle O’Neill has expressed concern at the likely cuts in the budget (Niall Carson/PA)

On Wednesday, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill called on the UK Government to divert more money to Northern Ireland.

“I just think it’s not good enough that we don’t have the executive up and running right now, we need to be there,” she said.

“And all the political parties need to be facing one direction and that is a direction pushing back against the Tory savagery.

“The cuts that they have brought forward have been eye-watering and really impacting on our communities and the people that live here.

“But alongside a reformed executive, which I am determined and what I want to achieve, what we need is additional finances, because we’ve just dealt with 12-plus years of Tory austerity, they’ve decimated public services, our public sector workers are on strike today, they shouldn’t have to be there.

“But this is the reality of the Tory austerity that they have brought upon us. But we need to fight back against it. And we need to fight for additional funding for a reformed executive that allows us to actually make better political choices in the best interests of the people that we serve.”

General Election 2019
Gavin Robinson has said the problem is not a lack of powersharing (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP has called for reform of how Northern Ireland is funded.

This week, DUP MP Gavin Robinson raised the issue with Mr Heaton-Harris when he appeared before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

“The primary problem is not a lack of Stormont, it is a lack of money. That is a decision made by Treasury,” he said.

“I have been warning for some time that the Barnett formula used for divvying up the budget for the UK regions is unfair to Northern Ireland and will continue to get even worse in coming years.

“There needs to be a complete reform of the funding model.

“The Treasury contribution to fund public services in Northern Ireland is going down rather than rising.”

