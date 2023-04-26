AI and dyslexia are a ‘powerful combination’, says Sir Richard Branson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

AI and dyslexia are a ‘powerful combination’, says Sir Richard Branson

By Press Association
Sir Richard Bransonwith Kate Griggs, CEO of Made by Dyslexia (PA)
Sir Richard Bransonwith Kate Griggs, CEO of Made by Dyslexia (PA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and dyslexia are a “powerful combination”, Sir Richard Branson has said as part of a campaign to promote the potential of dyslexic people in the workplace.

The 72-year-old businessman has joined forces with global charity Made By Dyslexia to launch DyslexAI, a campaign that calls upon businesses to commit to undertaking free workplace training so that they can unlock the potential of dyslexic employees.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sir Richard said he believes that AI is “particularly useful” for people with dyslexia.

“I think for dyslexic people, or people with ADHD, it is particularly useful,” he said.

“It’s a powerful combination. AI is the perfect co-pilot for people with dyslexic skills.”

As part of the campaign, Made By Dyslexia and Sir Richard’s company Virgin, have released a video asking AI to think like famous dyslexic thinkers.

They argue that the video shows that, while impressive, AI cannot replicate the insight and innovation of people with dyslexia.

World Dyslexia Assembly
Last year, Sir Richard and Made By Dyslexia collaborated with LinkedIn to recognise dyslexic thinking as a valuable skill (Stefan Jeremiah)

Instead, they believe that AI and dyslexic thinking can be combined.

Last year, Sir Richard and Made By Dyslexia collaborated with LinkedIn to recognise dyslexic thinking as a valuable skill.

Made By Dyslexia’s founder Kate Griggs said that “thousands” of people had since signed up to having dyslexic thinking as a skill on their LinkedIn profile.

“We launched dyslexic thinking as a skill on LinkedIn a year ago, thousands of people have signed up,” she said.

“It’s the most amazing way to help the world to understand dyslexia as a skill by having it on on a platform where everybody celebrates their skills.”

Sir Richard, who added the skill to his LinkedIn profile, said it was a “brilliant idea”.

“I’ve met so many kids over the years who’ve been dyslexic, and and now when I meet kids, instead of them being down about it, they are proud about it and they see it as a superpower,” he said.

“They have to struggle to get through math, reading, the absolute basics at school.

“But once they’re through that they can use their superpower which is their creativity and the fact that they will excel at other things to really flourish in life.”

Sir Richard said that while he struggled in school because of his dyslexia, he believed that it had made his career.

“Well I think it’s sort of made my career, really,” he said.

“If I go back to when I was a 15-year-old and I couldn’t do the sort of basic school stuff, because my brain wasn’t wired for conventional learning of things that I wasn’t interested in.

“So I left school to start a magazine – which is quite bizarre for somebody who’s dyslexic – to campaign against the Vietnamese War, to campaign against the way we were taught at schools, to try to put the world right.”

He said he would not have left school to start his first business if he had not been dyslexic.

“First of all, if I hadn’t been dyslexic, I wouldn’t have left school to do it,” he said.

“Secondly, I was dyslexic, I had to be a very good delegator and surround myself with great people, I had to become a great listener.”

He said that his dyslexia meant that he was able to “see the bigger picture”.

“I could see the bigger picture, and I was willing to shoot for the skies,” he said.

“From starting a magazine to starting a record company, then getting the brand going on a global basis, and the airline industry was pretty awful in those days – to start an airline – just thinking differently, perhaps, than people who weren’t dyslexic.”

Made By Dyslexia’s free training will be available on LinkedIn learning later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Sir Richard Bransonwith Kate Griggs, CEO of Made by Dyslexia (PA)
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented