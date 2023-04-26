UK one of most trusting countries when it comes to neighbours, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK one of most trusting countries when it comes to neighbours, survey suggests

By Press Association
People in the UK have become more trusting and tolerant of their neighbours, research suggests (James Manning/PA)
People in the UK have become more trusting and tolerant of their neighbours, research suggests (James Manning/PA)

Trust among neighbours is high across the UK and people have become more comfortable living beside historically marginalised groups, a survey has suggested.

The findings of the latest in a series of research on the liberalisation of social attitudes shows the UK to have shifted more than many other countries – ranking it now among the most open of places across the large-scale study.

People have become more relaxed about living next to others from different backgrounds and of a different sexuality, the analysis by the Policy Institute at King’s College London (KCL) found as part of the long-running World Values Survey (WVS).

While nearly a third (31%) of people asked in 1990 said they would not like to have gay people as neighbours, by 2022, this had fallen to 4%.

Similarly, while previously almost a quarter (23%) of the public said the same about people who have Aids, that figure has also now dropped to 4%.

Between 1981 and 2022, the share of the public who said they would not want to live next to immigrants or foreign workers has fallen from 13% to 5%.

Over the same period, the proportion who said they would not like to live next to people of a different race dropped from one in 10 (10%) to 1%.

Overall, the British public’s trust in their neighbours has risen from 78% in 2005 to 84% in 2022.

Of 24 countries, the UK is above the US at 72%, and behind only Egypt (86%), Sweden (89%) and Norway (90%).

Within the UK, Northern Ireland is the nation where people are most likely to trust those in their neighbourhood, at 90% compared to England (84%), Scotland (81%) and Wales (81%).

Professor Bobby Duffy, from KCL, said: “The UK public are highly trusting of the people in their neighbourhood and very comfortable being neighbours with a wide range of groups, compared with many other nations and our own past views.

“It seems absurd that as recently as 1990 nearly a third of people in the UK said they’d be uncomfortable with gay neighbours, but this is now down to just 4%, and reflects a wider rapid change of attitudes, shown in increased acceptance of people from different races and immigrants.

“These shifts have been seen in other countries too, but the UK has often shifted more than many others, putting us now among the most open countries in the study.”

