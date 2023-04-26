King approves architecture honour for humanitarian champion of zero carbon homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King approves architecture honour for humanitarian champion of zero carbon homes

By Press Association
Zero Carbon Women Centre on Bamboo Stilts (Heritage Foundation of Pakistan/PA)
Zero Carbon Women Centre on Bamboo Stilts (Heritage Foundation of Pakistan/PA)

The King has personally approved the first Royal Gold Medal for architecture of his reign, with the winner a champion of zero carbon self-build houses for displaced populations.

Professor Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect, was announced by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) as the recipient of the honour – one of the world’s highest accolades for architecture.

The medal is personally approved by the monarch and awarded to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.

Yasmeen Lari
Professor Yasmeen Lari (Anam Baig/PA)

RIBA described Prof Lari as a “revolutionary force” who has had an “immeasurable influence on the trajectory of the architecture and humanitarian work in the country”.

Since officially retiring in 2000, she has focused on creating accessible, environmentally friendly construction techniques to help people in poverty and communities displaced by natural disasters such as earthquakes and the impact of climate change.

Prof Lari developed and shared a design for self-build shelters, using readily available bamboo.

Royal visit to Milton Keynes
The King has been outspoken on architecture in the past (Molly Darlington/PA)

Charles is known for campaigning on green issues and for his commitment to sustainability.

As the Prince of Wales, the now King was often outspoken on architecture.

Speaking in 1984 about the proposed National Gallery extension, he famously stated: “What is proposed is like a monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend.”

In May 2009, he became embroiled in a row concerning a development at Chelsea Barracks.

The then-prince contacted representatives of the Qatari royal family, who owned the London site, suggesting that Richard Rogers’ designs for a £1 billion housing scheme on the site of the former barracks were “unsympathetic” and “unsuitable”.

Mud Brick One Room House in the eco-village of Moak Sharif in Tando Allahyar, Pakistan
Mud Brick One Room House in the eco-village of Moak Sharif in Tando Allahyar, Pakistan (Heritage Foundation of Pakistan/PA)

Prof Lari said on hearing of her award: “I never imagined that as I focus on my country’s most marginalised people – venturing down uncharted vagabond pathways – I could still be considered for the highest of honours in the architectural profession.

“RIBA has heralded a new direction for the profession, encouraging all architects to focus not only on the privileged but also humanity at large that suffers from disparities, conflicts and climate change.”

In 1980, Prof Lari co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan with her husband, Suhail Zaheer Lari, pioneering the design of self-build sustainable shelters and housing, creating 50,000 dwellings.

She is also known for the design of the Chulah Cookstove, an eco-alternative to a traditional stove which reduces emissions.

Prof Lari’s previous designs include the Pakistan State Oil House.

