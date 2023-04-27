Historic church is site of the crowning of British monarchs for 1,000 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic church is site of the crowning of British monarchs for 1,000 years

By Press Association
King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)
King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Westminster Abbey has served as the coronation church for nearly 1,000 years and is the final resting place of 17 monarchs.

Edward the Confessor, Charles II and Elizabeth I are among those buried in the historic London church, which is steeped in British history and famed for its stunning gothic architecture.

King Charles III will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned there when the golden bejewelled St Edward’s Crown is lowered onto his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury on May 6.

The religious ceremony will take place in front of the High Altar in the sacrarium – the heart of the Abbey’s coronation theatre, which is decorated with a 13th century mosaic floor known as the Cosmati pavement.

The King’s ceremony is the Abbey’s 39th coronation – with a rare joint one for dual sovereigns William III and Mary II taking place in 1689.

Every monarch since William the Conqueror in 1066 has been crowned on the site, with the exception of Edward V – one of the disappeared Princes in the Tower – and the abdicated Edward VIII, whose coronations never happened.

King Charles III Coronation
Views of the roof inside Westminster Abbey (Dan Kitwood/PA)

For the royal family, the venue – with its impressive nave, sky-high vaulted ceiling and chequered black and white floor – has hosted many state occasions and times of personal joy and sorrow over the decades.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was married and crowned in the Abbey.

And seven months ago, her successor Charles and other loved ones gathered in mourning at her grand state funeral.

Review of the Year 2022
Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried out of the abbey after her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

During her coronation on June 2 1953, a young Prince Charles, now the monarch himself, was among those who witnessed the defining moment of her crowning.

In 2011, the then Duke of Cambridge, now the Prince of Wales, exchanged vows with Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, as millions watched across the globe.

Many other royals weddings have been held at the abbey, including that of George VI and the Queen Mother, the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson.

William and Kate's wedding
The Duchess of Cambridge, now the Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Cambridge, now the Prince of Wales, curtsies to the Queen after their wedding (PA)

It was also where the funerals of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Queen Mother took place.

More than 3,300 people are buried in the abbey and it houses memorials to the famous and the great.

The ashes of eminent cosmologist Professor Stephen Hawking are interred between the remains of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

And in Poets’ Corner in the south transept are the graves or memorials of more than 100 literary figures including William Shakespeare, Jane Austen, the Bronte sisters and Charles Dickens.

Near the Great West Door is the Grave of the Unknown Warrior – the unidentified First World War soldier who has come to symbolise the nation’s war dead.

The Unknown Warrior’s body was brought from France and buried on Armistice Day, November 11 1920.

It is thought the idea came from the Rev David Railton, who had served as a chaplain on the Western Front.

Now one of the most visited war graves in the world, it is where royal brides send their bouquets to be placed the day after their wedding in a tradition started by the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth II marks centenary of burial of Unknown Warrior
The late Queen’s Equerry places a bouquet of flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior on her behalf in November 2020 during the pandemic (Aaron Chown/PA)

Benedictine monks first came to the site of the abbey in the middle of the 10th century.

The present church, begun by Henry III in 1245, is one of the most important Gothic buildings in the country, with the medieval shrine of an Anglo-Saxon saint, Edward the Confessor, still at its heart.

The abbey, which has the official title of the Collegiate Church of St Peter, Westminster, is known as a royal peculiar with a dean and chapter, responsible not to a bishop or archbishop but only to the sovereign.

