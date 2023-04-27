What the papers say – April 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 27

By Press Association
Many different stories featured across the British front pages of Wednesday, including controversial invites to the King’s Coronation, concerns over health secretary Steve Barclay’s conduct and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies.
The Daily Mail says a “row erupted” on Wednesday as a Chinese official who was pivotal in the crackdown on Hong Kong and a Sinn Fein leader were invited to the coronation.

The Daily Telegraph followed suit, saying China’s “architect of the Hong Kong crackdown” has been invited to the coronation.

The Financial Times leads with the Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the £75 billion sale of video-game maker Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

The Guardian says concerns have been raised over Health Secretary Steve Barclay in relation to his alleged conduct towards civil servants.

A magazine writer told a US court that Donald Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1996, Metro reports.

Up to 60 former sub-postmasters who were wrongly accused of stealing money after a computer accounting error have died before the end of the public inquiry into the matter, The Times reports.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has vowed to put more police “boots” on the ground as a part of her plan to tackle crime, the Daily Express says.

The Daily Mirror says Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession over the murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in 1996.

Doctors have issued a warning over a weight-loss drug being sold illegally on Facebook which poses a “genuine threat” to health, the i reports.

The Independent continues its campaign to save an Afghan war veteran from being deported to Rwanda.

And the Daily Star “debunks” scientists who say Jaffa Cakes are the best biscuit for dunking into tea.

