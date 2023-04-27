Imitation firearms now main weapon used in gun crime – figures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Imitation firearms are now the main type of weapon used in gun crime in England and Wales, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said a rise in gun crime was largely down to the growing presence of imitation firearms.

Overall, there were 6,193 firearms offences recorded by police in 2022, an 11% increase on the 5,581 logged a year earlier. This increase is “largely attributed to an increase in imitation firearms”, according to data published on Thursday.

There was an 11% increase in offenses using firearms compared with the year ending Dec 2021. This was largely attributed to a 22% increase in imitation firearms since year ending Dec 2021. Imitation firearms are now the most prevalent principal weapon. pic.twitter.com/iKMHTy4zCe — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 27, 2023

The use of imitation firearms – anything which looks like a gun regardless of whether it can shoot a bullet – recorded by police in such offences rose 22% in a year, from 1,800 in 2021 to 2,196 in 2022 and is “now the most prevalent principal weapon” in those types of offences, the ONS said.

Imitation firearms accounted for 35% of firearms offences in 2022, ahead of handguns (31%) and unidentified firearms (16%). This is the first time imitation firearms have been the most prevalent type.

In 2021, handguns were slightly more prevalent than imitation firearms, accounting for 33% and 32% of police-recorded firearms offences respectively, while in the pre-pandemic 12 months to March 2020 the gap was wider, at 40% for handguns and 23% for imitation firearms.

The figures also show there was a rise in threats to kill being made using knives last year being reported to police.

Overall, the number of knife crime offences recorded by police in 2022 (49,265) was 9% lower than levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic in the year to March 2020 (54,230).

Despite this, the number of threats to kill made with a knife that forces recorded rose by 22% to 5,942 offences in 2022.

In the 12 months to March 2020, 4,861 offences were recorded.

The ONS said the figures for police-recorded crime exclude data from Devon and Cornwall Police because of problems with a new computer system.