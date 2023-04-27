Care home residents hope to impress King with their song for his coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care home residents hope to impress King with their song for his coronation

By Press Association
(from left to right) Residents Jean Harrison, Sheila Donohue, Pauline Jones and Monica Lanfear (Care UK/Mark Dimmock/PA)
(from left to right) Residents Jean Harrison, Sheila Donohue, Pauline Jones and Monica Lanfear (Care UK/Mark Dimmock/PA)

Residents at a care home have said they are sure the King will “love” a song they wrote and sent to him to mark the coronation.

Care UK’s Heather View in Crowborough, East Sussex has been filled with music, with residents deciding to write a song for the monarch, which has been sent to Charles for “an exclusive first listen” via a CD.

Residents Ethel Thomas, 94, Monica Lanfear, 93, Jean Morrison, 91, and Jill Willcock, 88, helped to write and create the song using professional equipment, which was set up in the home’s cinema.

Group cheering together
(from left to right) Resident Jean Morrison with Carol King (lifestyle coordinator) and sound engineer Roger Channing, who provided the equipment for the team to use (Care UK/Mark Dimmock/PA)

“I really enjoyed writing and recording the coronation song, it was such fun in the studio,” said Ms Lanfear.

“There was a lot of laughter involved as well as singing.

“We loved making it and having our photos taken.

“The King will love it, I’m sure!”

Some of the song’s uplifting lyrics include: “A new King is being crowned today, the crowds outside are shouting…. ‘Hooray’

“His wife Camilla will be by his side, in his new Queen, he will confide.”

Group standing together
(from left to right) Pauline Jones (resident), Connor Croft (lifestyle coordinator), Andrea Butler (lifestyle lead) and Monica Lanfear (resident) (Care UK/Mark Dimmock/PA)

Natasha King, home manager at Heather View, added that writing the song allowed residents to reflect on royal celebrations in the past.

“For older people, including those living with dementia, reminiscing about historic celebrations can help bring back happy memories, as well as prompting conversation and connection with those around them,” she said.

“We loved writing and recording our song for the King’s Coronation, we hope the song will be crown jewel in his coronation celebrations. Long live the King!”

