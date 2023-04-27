Transport for London creates ‘crowndels’ to celebrate coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport for London creates ‘crowndels’ to celebrate coronation

By Press Association
Transport for London’s roundel logo has been designed to celebrate the coronation (TfL/PA)
Transport for London's roundel logo has been designed to celebrate the coronation (TfL/PA)

Transport for London’s (TfL) roundel logo has been designed to celebrate the coronation.

The so-called crowndels feature a likeness of St Edward’s Crown, which will be used to crown the King at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

They have gone on display at several central London Tube stations, as well as some Elizabeth line and London Overground stations.

From Friday, five London buses will feature commemorative wraps on routes serving locations linked to the royal family, such as Horse Guards Parade and Hyde Park.

A computer generated image of a bus given a coronation 'wrap'
Buses will be given coronation ‘wraps’ (TfL/PA)

Passengers travelling on the upper deck of buses on Oxford Street will be able to spot crowns installed on top of three bus shelters.

Twenty hire bikes in TfL’s Santander Cycles scheme will also feature special wraps to mark the coronation.

TfL said the bus wraps were funded by operators, while the installations on bus stops were funded by business group New West End Company.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m incredibly excited that the eyes of the world are on London once again as Their Majesties are crowned, showing our capital city in all of its glory.

“These celebratory ‘crowndels’ and decorations will get Londoners and visitors into the spirit of this historic event as they come together to celebrate the coronation.”

Andy Lord, London’s transport commissioner, said: “Public transport remains the best way to travel in London during the coronation weekend and is at the heart of making this historic occasion a success, just like it did when London saw the 1953 coronation of Elizabeth II.

“With no planned engineering closures, I hope people make the most of the public transport options to enjoy the bank holiday.”

National Highways announced it will lift more than 700 miles of roadworks on England’s motorways and major A roads ahead of the coronation weekend.

The so-called crowndel logo
Transport for London's roundel logo has been designed to celebrate the coronation (TfL/PA)

These include routes expected to be used by thousands of people driving to London for the occasion.

Eleven miles of roadworks will be lifted on the M1 around Hemel Hempstead and Dunstable, and 12.5 miles on the M11 around Cambridge and Harlow.

Cones will be removed in the South East by 6am on May 4 and elsewhere across England by 6am the following day.

They will not be put back until after May 8, which is a bank holiday.

National Highways customer services director Andrew Butterfield said: “We know that people will want to head to London to witness this historic moment and that’s why we have lifted as many roadworks as possible where it is safe to do so across our network.

“Given the size and complexity of some projects, it’s not practical to remove them for a couple of days.

“However, the good news for motorists is that 96% of our network will be roadworks-free over the coronation bank holiday weekend.”

