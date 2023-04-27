Gray’s Inn bomb plot-accused is husband of £2.4m lottery winner, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gray’s Inn bomb plot-accused is husband of £2.4m lottery winner, court told

By Press Association
Charlie Broddle outside the Old Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA)
Charlie Broddle outside the Old Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA)

The wife of a wealthy businessman accused over a plot to bomb England’s legal heartland won a lottery jackpot of £2.4 million, it has emerged in court.

Jonathan Nuttall, 50, allegedly targeted two lawyers who had acted for the National Crime Agency in a £1.4 million legal wrangle involving his wife Amanda.

He had allegedly become unhappy at the prospect of losing his family home, Embley Manor in Romsey, Hampshire, to pay off a settlement with the NCA, the Old Bailey was told.

On September 14 2021, two devices, one said to be a potentially viable explosive, were planted at Gray’s Inn in London where Andrew Sutcliffe KC and Anne Jeavons worked.

Afterwards, Mrs Jeavons was asked who might have a grievance and Nuttall’s name came up, the court heard.

The background to the case was that Nuttall and others had been the subject of a money-laundering probe by the NCA dating back to 2011.

In April 2019, an order was made for £1.4 million worth of assets to be recovered from Mrs Nuttall.

Cross-examining Mrs Jeavons, Nuttall’s barrister, George Carter-Stephenson KC, stressed the settlement was made on a “commercial basis without admitting the NCA was right about anything”.

To meet payments totalling £1.4 million over eight months, Mrs Nuttall took out a loan with a firm in Australia, jurors heard.

After the payments were completed, the NCA refused to accept them over a suspicion it could have come from crime – putting the Nuttalls’ home at risk, the court was told.

At a meeting, Mrs Jeavons said that Nuttall “made it quite clear he was not going to be happy with having his home threatened”.

She told jurors: “In that meeting Mr Nuttall said it would be a red line if the NCA sought to recover his home.

Gray’s Inn bomb plot court case
Joshua Broddle outside the Old Bailey (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The NCA was seeking to repossess his home. I was being asked a couple of months after the Zoom meeting who might have a reason to be very, very angry and feel it might assist them to intimidate counsel, and that’s why Mr Nuttall’s name came forward.”

The jury asked why Nuttall had attended a meeting about his wife’s settlement at all.

Mrs Jeavons said: “The clear impression is Mr Nuttall is behind the scenes orchestrating everything and Mrs Nuttall acts accordingly. He’s the decision-maker.”

Mr Carter-Stephenson went on to say: “Mrs Nuttall was fortunate and happened to win £2.4 million on the lottery.”

Mrs Jeavons told jurors she was working from home when she received an email saying that her chambers had been evacuated.

She told jurors: “I remember thinking, suspect package, goodness, I expect it’s nothing.

“I was working until 3am to 4am on this huge case. I was so busy at the time I saw the email and thought, it’s a hoax, in fact I thought someone’s left a package and had forgotten to ring the doorbell.”

Jurors have heard that one of the devices which was left outside the lawyers’ chambers came with a letter to Mr Sutcliffe.

The prosecution have said the content was designed to cause him “maximum humiliation and professional embarrassment”.

Mr Sutcliffe was said to be “shocked and appalled” on learning of the false allegations.

Asked to describe her senior colleague, Mrs Jeavons said: “He was an absolute gentleman, he could talk to anybody in the room. He was a lovely man.

“I have never socialised with him other than work events.”

Nuttall is accused of orchestrating the attack and recruiting his driver, Michael Sode, 58, to act as a “middleman” with Michael Broddle, 46, who planted the devices.

Broddle had in turn roped in sons Charlie, 18, and Joshua, 20, to the scheme, it was claimed.

Nuttall, of Romsey, Hampshire, Sode, of Deptford, south-east London, and Charlie and Joshua Broddle, from Hounslow, west London, deny two charges of conspiring with Michael Broddle to place an article with intent on or before September 14 2021.

Charlie Broddle denies possession of an explosive substance in relation to one of the devices.

Nuttall, Sode, Michael Broddle, Joshua Broddle and George Gray, 25, of Hounslow, deny conspiring to transfer criminal property.

Nuttall faces six charges and Sode two charges of failure of comply with a notice.

The Old Bailey trial continues

