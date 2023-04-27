Four staff at specialist hospital guilty of mistreating vulnerable patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four staff at specialist hospital guilty of mistreating vulnerable patients

By Press Association
The trial took place at Teesside Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The trial took place at Teesside Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Four members of staff at a specialist hospital have been found guilty of mistreating vulnerable patients after an undercover BBC Panorama documentary.

Five other staff members were cleared of all charges following an investigation into alleged abuse at Whorlton Hall, a 17-bed independent unit for people with complex needs near Barnard Castle, County Durham.

Nine people were charged with a total of 27 offences after a reporter used a hidden camera at the hospital unit in early 2019.

Teesside Crown Court heard patients who were detained under the Mental Health Act, and who required 24-hour care, were distressed as they were verbally abused, mocked and wound up by some of the staff at the hospital.

Opening the case to jurors in March, prosecutor Anne Richardson said: “It would appear that there was something of a culture of inappropriate behaviour within Whorlton Hall at the relevant time.”

The BBC sent reporter Olivia Davies undercover to work at the unit in 2019, using a hidden camera for a Panorama documentary, to show the care offered by staff.

One defendant said on camera he had invented an imaginary “man button” to summon male staff for a female patient who had clearly said she did not want men to look after her.

Prosecutors said Peter Bennett, 53, showed off to colleagues and used the threat of the “man button” to wind up the patient and to make her comply.

Jurors heard he said he would issue staff with balloons, as he knew the patient did not like them.

Miss Richardson said Ryan Fuller, 27, was heard to call a different resident a “bitch”, and when he heard of more patients coming to the unit he spoke of “how much fun he would have with them, and said ‘more abuse’.”

John Sanderson, 25, said he had repeatedly unplugged a patient’s phone while the resident was speaking to his sister, resulting in the patient becoming so agitated he smashed up the phone.

Miss Richardson said: “The Crown does not suggest that the defendants were ill-treating all of the residents all of the time – caring for those within Whorlton Hall was not an easy job.”

She told jurors the defendants have “largely indicated that they received minimal training, that the hall was understaffed and that those they cared for were extremely challenging”.

Fuller, 26, of Deerbolt Bank, Barnard Castle, was found guilty of two charges of ill-treatment of a patient, but cleared of eight.

Sanderson, 25, of Cambridge Avenue, Willington, was found guilty of one charge of ill-treatment of a person in care, and not guilty of another.

Bennett, 52, of Redworth Road, Billingham, was convicted of two counts of ill-treatment of a patient, and cleared of one.

Matthew Banner, 43, of Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe, was found guilty of five counts of ill-treatment of a patient, and not guilty of one.

His wife Sarah Banner, 33, from Faulkner Road, Newton Aycliffe, was cleared of three counts of ill-treatment of a patient.

Darren Mark Lawton, 47, of Miners Crescent, Darlington; Niall Mellor, 26, of Lingmell Dene, Coundon, Bishop Auckland; Sabah Mahmood, 27, of Woodland Crescent, Kelloe; and Karen McGhee, 54, from Wildair Close, Darlington, were cleared of all charges.

The four defendants who were convicted will be sentenced at the same court on July 7.

Dan Scorer, head of policy at disability charity Mencap, said: “No-one who has seen the footage and read about the charges in this case can feel anything other than horror and disgust.

“Learning disabilities and autism are not conditions that can be ‘treated’, yet the NHS and the Government continue to fund private care facilities like Whorlton Hall.

“This distressing case represents another abject failure, and we cannot allow any more people to lose years of their lives to this abusive system.”

