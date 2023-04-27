70% of people want to see big changes to NI’s powersharing structures – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
70% of people want to see big changes to NI’s powersharing structures – survey

By Press Association
Aerial view of the Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.
Aerial view of the Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast.

More than two thirds of people in Northern Ireland believe big changes are required to the powersharing structures created by the Good Friday Agreement, a new survey has found.

The same proportion of the population, 70%, think the peace accord of 1998 has failed to deliver stable governance, according to the poll commissioned by Westminster’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

That level of scepticism about the deal’s success in delivering stability remained consistent across age, religion and political affiliation.

The survey, conducted by YouGov and Ohio State University (OSU), found that 55% of people believe the Good Friday settlement has failed to produce effective governance.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee
Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who is chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, said the survey provided an “important snapshot” of public opinion (Brian Lawless/PA).

The powersharing institutions incorporate a governance system based on mutual veto powers, enabling blocs of unionist and nationalist MLAs to stop moves that otherwise command majority support and, in extreme circumstances, pull down the institutions and prevent them operating.

The DUP is currently exercising its veto to blockade Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

In 2017, Sinn Fein collapsed the ministerial executive amid a furore about a botched green energy scheme.

The Government is currently facing calls from some of the DUP’s main rivals, particularly the cross-community Alliance Party, to change the rules to allow the majority of MLAs to get back to work.

The DUP contends that changing the system without unionist consent would undermine the principles of the powersharing agreement.

The survey found that three out of four people feel the requirement for major decisions to have cross-community support, with blocs of nationalists and unionists able to exercise vetoes, is now leading to a failure to address pressing policy issues.

The exercise was commissioned as part of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee’s inquiry into the effectiveness of the Good Friday Agreement structures.

Committee chairman Simon Hoare said the poll provided an “important snapshot” of current thinking in the region.

“One of the aims at the outset of our inquiry was to give ordinary people in Northern Ireland an opportunity to tell decision makers in Belfast, London and Dublin how they feel about the way the institutions set up 25 years ago are working for them today,” he said.

“These findings are an important snapshot of current thinking among people from all backgrounds in Northern Ireland, and a helpful contribution to my committee’s thinking as we continue with our inquiry and look to publish a report on these issues later in the year.”

Stormont
Stormont is in abeyance due to a DUP block on powersharing (PA).

The Ohio State University team surveyed a sample of 530 people who were weighted by YouGov to represent a cross-section of Northern Ireland society.

A random group of 270 from that group were then invited to a ‘Deliberative Town Hall’ run by the Institute of Democratic Engagement and Accountability (Idea) at OSU.

Participants were surveyed for their views before and after, a format successfully used by US Congressional committees, to provide the committee with more in-depth data and views.

Sentiment on changing the institutions and on failure to achieve stable governance increased following the online meeting.

An interim report from Idea noted that although the notion of reform was strongest amongst those who did not feel represented by nationalism nor unionism, a majority across all parties were open to at least small reforms.

