The royal family has been captured in art for generations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

The royal family has been captured in art for generations

By Press Association
Lightness of Being, a unique work of Queen Elizabeth II, donated to Sotheby’s by Chris Levine (Sotheby’s/PA)
Lightness of Being, a unique work of Queen Elizabeth II, donated to Sotheby’s by Chris Levine (Sotheby’s/PA)

The Queen had several official royal portrait paintings commissioned during her 70-year reign and the King is set to follow in her footsteps with a portrait to commemorate his coronation.

Artists painted the late monarch to celebrate and depict various milestones during her life and reign, including her coronation on June 2 1953.

Sir Herbert James Gunn was commissioned by the Queen to capture her standing in her white satin coronation dress and the purple Robe of Estate, wearing the Diamond Diadem made for George IV and Queen Victoria’s collet diamond necklace.

The oil-on-canvas state portrait sees the Queen in the Throne Room in Buckingham Palace holding the sceptre, which lays with the Imperial State Crown on a table beside her.

Award-winning painter Isobel Peachey, who at 31 at the time was believed to be the youngest woman commissioned to paint the monarch, described the Queen as a “gracious, warm and friendly” sitter as she unveiled an official portrait for Cunard to hang in its new cruise liner – Queen Elizabeth.

An official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by award-winning painter Isobel Peachey (John Stilwell/PA)
An official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by award-winning painter Isobel Peachey (John Stilwell/PA)

Over the years a number of unofficial portraits of the Queen have been commissioned, including US artist Andy Warhol’s pop art print impression titled Reigning Queens.

In 1955, Sir William Oliphant Hutchison was commissioned by the Edinburgh Merchant Company to paint the Queen after she became head of the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s Order of Chivalry, on her accession.

In 1992, British artist Richard Stone was commissioned to paint a portrait of the Queen by the Borough of Colchester.

His portrait became a popular image during the period of mourning for the Queen’s death on September 8 last year and was used in various broadcasts.

Reigning Queens screenprint in colours by Andy Warhol (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Reigning Queens screenprint in colours by Andy Warhol (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charles has also sat for a number of paintings over the years, including for a modern-style portrait by Bryan Organ commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery’s trustees in 1980, shortly before his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales.

With a British flag hanging over his head, the future King can be seen sitting in a relaxed pose on a wooden chair while wearing polo clothes, a sport he played for 40 years.

In 2000, Charles featured in John Wonnacott’s The Royal Family: A Centenary Portrait along with his mother the Queen, his father the Duke of Edinburgh, his sons Harry and William and the Queen Mother.

The oil-on-canvas painting, which features the family’s beloved corgis, was commissioned by the trustees of the National Portrait Gallery to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Queen Mother.

British artist Michael Noakes also captured various members of the royal family for the 25th silver wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Artist John Wonnacott gestures towards his group portrait of the royal family commissioned by the Portrait Gallery for the Millennium at Agnew’s gallery in Mayfair, London, in 2005 (Michael Stephens/PA)
Artist John Wonnacott gestures towards his group portrait of the royal family commissioned by the Portrait Gallery for the Millennium at Agnew’s gallery in Mayfair, London, in 2005 (Michael Stephens/PA)

His oil sketch of the Queen Mother wearing Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Brooch, painted as a study for a group portrait, was later acquired by Charles for Clarence House.

He said in a Royal Collection Trust video that the painting captured her “likeness” and reminds him of “the essence of my grandmother’s personality”.

Ahead of the King’s coronation in May, an £8 million Government-funded scheme is offering public authorities the chance to claim a free portrait of Charles.

Oliver Dowden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the portrait will “serve as a visible reminder in buildings up and down the country of the nation’s ultimate public servant”.

A picture was also commissioned by the Illustrated London News for its special coronation edition, which showed the King – who did not sit for the portrait – wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader.

Artist Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s “sensitivity” in the oil painting, with the inclusion of the bracelet a nod to his environmental campaigning.

Artist Jamie Coreth in front of a portrait he painted of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge which is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Artist Jamie Coreth in front of a portrait he painted of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge which is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

In June last year, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge viewed their first joint portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum, commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift for the county.

The portrait was painted by British artist Jamie Coreth and shows the pair standing side-by-side, with Kate in an elegant emerald dress and William in a black suit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen's sight-saving brain surgery
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented