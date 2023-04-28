Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eva Green wins High Court battle over sci-fi film collapse

By Press Association
Eva Green (PA)
Eva Green (PA)

Actress Eva Green has won her High Court battle with a production company over the collapse of an abandoned sci-fi film.

The 42-year-old sued White Lantern Film after production on A Patriot was shuttered in October 2019, claiming she was entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the film, despite its cancellation, under the terms of their agreement.

White Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance (SMC) brought a counter-claim against Ms Green, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production and renounced the contract.

In a judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Michael Green found in Ms Green’s favour, ruling she was entitled to the fee and dismissing the counter-claim.

Eva Green legal action
Eva Green gave evidence in January at the central London court (James Manning/PA)

During the trial in London earlier this year, Max Mallin KC, for White Lantern and SMC, said Ms Green showed a “categorical and unequivocal refusal to perform”.

But Mr Justice Michael Green said: “I do not believe that any of the defendants’ witnesses truly considered that Ms Green had withdrawn her services from the film and renounced the artist agreement.”

The judge said the allegation Ms Green “renounced” her obligations under the agreement “has the feel of being constructed after the event in order to be able to mount some sort of defence to the claim brought by Ms Green”, adding it was “based on false evidence” from witnesses.

He added: “There is no doubt that Ms Green did not make any conclusive decision or statement that she would not comply with her obligations under the artist agreement.

“Nor could anyone have reasonably understood her to have made such a decision.”

Referencing some of the messages sent by Ms Green to her associates, he added: “When she says ‘we have to pull out’ or ‘we are pulling out’ or ‘we had to get out’, these have to be understood in the context of a heightened emotional state where Ms Green is venting her fury at (executive producer Jake Seal) and the state of the production of the film she is desperate to make.

“She is being open with the people she trusts.”

The judge continued: “She recognised that she could still be forced to make the film in those circumstances, which itself assumes that she had not withdrawn her services under the artist agreement.”

During the 11-day trial, the court was told Ms Green described potential crew members as “shitty peasants”, the production as a “B-shitty-movie” and Mr Seal as “pure vomit” in other private messages.

Ms Green is also said to have described Mr Seal as a “sociopath” and “a real mad dictator who wants to prove he is right so he could be ready for anything”.

However, Mr Justice Michael Green found: “She may have said some extremely unpleasant things about Mr Seal and his crew at Black Hangar, but this was borne from a genuine feeling of concern that any film made under Mr Seal’s control would be of very low quality and would not do justice to a script that she and the former directors were passionate about.”

Discussing Mr Seal’s time in the witness box, the judge added: “I have to say that, having heard him give evidence, I can see how it might be possible to take an instant dislike to him. In giving evidence he was at times patronising, sarcastic and denigrating.”

“I found him to have an innate aggression and can understand why Ms Green and others might have been displeased to be told that they had to make the film under his full control,” he continued.

Eva Green legal action
Mr Justice Michael Green said he found producer Jake Seal to have an “innate aggression” (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Justice Michael Green also said the actress, who gave oral evidence at the High Court in London over two days in January, “was in some senses a frustrating and unsatisfactory witness”, adding she was “surprisingly under-prepared”.

He added: “I understand the torment it must have been for her to have all her private texts and WhatsApp messages revealed in open court and scrutinised for what they disclosed about her true state of mind and intentions in relation to the film.

“She said it was ‘humiliating’ but some of her explanations for the language she used and the feelings she expressed – such as they were down to her ‘Frenchness’ – were not credible or adequate.

“However I do think allowances need to be made for the heightened emotions that were clearly present when some of the messages were written and for the fact that these were assumed to be personal correspondence between friends that would never have been imagined to be seen by anyone else and certainly not analysed to the extent they were.”

