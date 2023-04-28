Aberfan Wife’s letter reveals no hard feelings over late Queen’s delayed visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfan Wife’s letter reveals no hard feelings over late Queen’s delayed visit

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh follow the pointing finger of local resident Councillor Jim Williams, who lost seven members of his family in the Aberfan disaster. On the right is the Mayor of Merthyr Tydfil, Alderman Stanley Davies (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh follow the pointing finger of local resident Councillor Jim Williams, who lost seven members of his family in the Aberfan disaster. On the right is the Mayor of Merthyr Tydfil, Alderman Stanley Davies (PA)

A letter sent to the King by one of the Aberfan Wives has revealed there were no hard feelings over Queen Elizabeth II’s delayed visit to the disaster site.

The tragedy that struck in 1966 when a spoil-heap landslide crushed Pantglas Primary School and left 116 children and 28 adults dead was one of the UK’s worst disasters.

On advice, the then-monarch waited eight days before going to the South Wales mining village despite the Duke of Edinburgh, Lord Snowdon and then-prime minister Harold Wilson visiting the scene the following day.

Her decision not to go sooner to the site attracted criticism and was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

1966 Aberfan Disaster
The scene at Aberfan, Glamorgan, after a man-made mountain of pit waste slid down onto Pantglas School and a row of housing killing 116 children and 28 adults (PA)

But in a condolence message to the then-Prince of Wales after the death of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021, Gloria Davies sought to absolve the royal family of any lingering guilt that still may have been felt over the Queen’s decision.

The note has emerged in a new book which charts Charles’ relationship with Wales and is being released ahead of his coronation.

Charles: The King And Wales by Huw Thomas, BBC Wales’ business correspondent, looks at how the new monarch embraced the Aberfan community as his mother had done before him, but also covers a number of other topics including his championing of the Welsh language.

In the book are extracts of Ms Davies’ letter in which she told Charles that if the Queen had visited sooner it “would have been unwise”.

Royal visit to Wales – Day Two
Queen Elizabeth II talks to bereaved parents who lost their children in the Aberfan disaster of 1966, Marjorie Collins, Elaine Morgan and Jean Gough, during a tour of Ynsyowen Community Primary School as part of her Diamond Jubilee visit to Wales (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Conveying her sympathies, Ms Davies spoke of Prince Philip’s visit, writing: “When he came to Aberfan when the disaster happened, he had genuine empathy with all that he saw.

“Also, when he accompanied the Queen the week after, they could not hide their emotions.”

She added: “It was wiser for them that they left it for a week to return.

“I know Her Majesty has felt that she should have come to Aberfan sooner, but that would have been unwise as there was so much removal working being done.”

Aberfan disaster 50th anniversary
The aftermath of the landslide which engulfed Pantglas Junior School – killing 114 children and 28 adults in Aberfan (BBC/PA)

Author Thomas wrote the letter was “a personal, private attempt to absolve the monarchy of any feeling of institutional neglect”.

The Queen and the royal family’s relationship with the community has endured throughout the decades since.

During his visit to Cardiff to mark his accession, Charles invited representatives from Aberfan to meet him as King at Cardiff Castle.

Among them were members of the Aberfan Wives group – relatives of the children who lost their lives during the disaster – including Ms Davies and Denise Morgan.

Aberfan disaster 50th anniversary
The then-Prince of Wales meets Marylyn Morris at the Aberfan Memorial Garden on the 50th anniversary of the tragedy (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The women told the PA news agency the Queen visited the disaster “at the right time”.

Ms Morgan said: “I don’t think she came as the Queen, I think she came as a mother too.

“Because she looked around and she could see the devastation and the look on people’s faces.

“I really do believe she came as a mother that day, to sympathise and empathise with the terrible tragedy that happened in Aberfan.”

Aberfan disaster 50th anniversary
The graves of the victims of the Aberfan disaster in the village’s cemetery (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Davies added: “Everyone who was saying ‘she didn’t come to Aberfan’ – she came at the right time, she came at the right time.

“I think that’s shared by the whole of Aberfan.”

Visiting the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to meet the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were introduced to two of the Aberfan rescuers.

Bob Thomas, 75, and Nick Richards, 79, helped in the aftermath of disaster and spent some time talking to William and Kate about the experience of clearing the debris, which Mr Thomas said was like trying to move “dry concrete”.

Aberfan disaster 50th anniversary
The memorial garden to the victims of the Aberfan disaster that was built on the site of Pantglas Junior School (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It was really heavy and it must have come down like a train, because it has taken out a row of houses and the school,” he said.

After listening to Mr Thomas, William told them: “It’s a real pleasure to meet you both. My grandmother told me many times about Aberfan.”

Mr Thomas replied: “Your family did the right thing in not coming immediately, because it would have been a distraction.”

The royal couple visited a memorial garden built on the site of the primary school for the first time on Friday.

Charles: The King And Wales by Huw Thomas will be published on May 1.

