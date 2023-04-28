Artwork showing train journey through Ukraine goes on show ahead of Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artwork showing train journey through Ukraine goes on show ahead of Eurovision

By Press Association
A person watches Izyum to Liverpool inside Liverpool Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)
A person watches Izyum to Liverpool inside Liverpool Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

An art installation showing Ukraine from the perspective of refugees on a train has gone on display at Liverpool Cathedral as the city prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest.

The work, Izyum to Liverpool by Katya Buchatska, features 12 television screens showing the view from train windows during a 24-hour journey across the war-torn country.

It is one of a number of works commissioned as part of EuroFestival, a cultural programme running alongside the song contest, which is being hosted by Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine.

Buchatska, who is still based in Kyiv but was in Liverpool to see her work go on display, said she came up with the idea for the installation after seeing the hammer, used to break glass in case of emergency, on a train and thinking about the dangers outside.

She said: “I was on the train and looking out the window and realising that we see the same view but, at the same time, things are completely changed and we feel this anxiety and fragility of surrounding space.

“I think that my installation is about losing some safe place, some normal life, even if visibly it looks like before.”

Izyum to Liverpool installation at Liverpool Cathedral
(Left to right) Claire McColgan, artist Katya Buchatska and the Very Revd Dr Sue Jones inside Liverpool Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

She said she felt mixed emotions seeing the work on display.

She told the PA news agency: “As an artist I’m very happy and see how my work sits in a great space and it’s good for me.

“On the other hand, I’m a Ukrainian who is here because of the war, this work is because of war and Liverpool hosts Eurovision also because of the war so I’m not happy about it.

“I can’t say just in one sentence how I am about it.”

She said she wanted to make art as a response to the Russian invasion, where she said in Kyiv “it’s just a chance, will you be alive tomorrow or not”.

Izyum to Liverpool installation at Liverpool Cathedral
A person watches Izyum to Liverpool, by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska, inside Liverpool Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dean of Liverpool, the Very Reverend Dr Sue Jones, said the work was a poignant reminder of why the Eurovision was being held in the city.

She said: “Obviously the Eurovision is a massive party, a celebration, but I guess what we’re trying to do is just give people the opportunity to stop to think and to reflect and to remember those people either who’ve lost their lives or who are still living there and suffering the bombardments.

“I hope that whether people are religious or not, or whether they have a different religion, they can still come and use the space to think and to pray and to reflect on the bigger questions of war and peace.”

The installation is one of a number of works which will be put on display or performed in the city from May 1 in the run-up to the final on May 13.

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan said: “It’s been really interesting creatively putting this whole programme together.

“I’m just absolutely delighted with the work the artists have done in such a short period of time to bring that whole plethora of emotions, from what you feel in here all the way through to what you feel when you watch English National Opera do Eurovision.

“It’s the whole of life in a programme.”

