Speedo Mick praises ‘amazing’ support approaching final day of mammoth challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Speedo Mick praises ‘amazing’ support approaching final day of mammoth challenge

By Press Association
Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through Glencoe in sub-zero temperatures wearing only his swimming trunks. Mick is walking 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End whilst also completing the Three-Peak Challenge to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon along the way (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through Glencoe in sub-zero temperatures wearing only his swimming trunks. Mick is walking 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End whilst also completing the Three-Peak Challenge to scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon along the way (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

A fundraiser famed for wearing bright blue swimming trunks said the support he has received “means the world” as he approaches the final day of his last challenge.

Everton fan Michael Cullen, better known as Speedo Mick, is to complete his adventure on Saturday – a 1,000-mile walk from John O’Groats, Scotland to Land’s End, Cornwall, over a four-month period.

As part of the challenge, he has completed myriad tasks while donning his famous trunks, to achieve his £200,000 GoFundMe goal for The SpeedoMick Foundation, which provides grants to grassroots charities that support mental health, disadvantaged young people and homelessness.

Speaking of the support he has received over the last four months, Mr Cullen, 58, told the PA news agency: “Honestly, I couldn’t put it into words, to be honest. It’s been absolutely amazing.

Speedo Mick charity walk
Michael Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through Glencoe in sub-zero temperatures wearing his swimming trunks (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Even though most of the time I’m stomping on my own, there are millions of people out there showing me support and encouragement to carry on.

“We’re so close to the £200,000 goal for this one … if we do get to £200,000 we would have raised £1 million over the last seven years.”

As he arrived in Portreath, Cornwall through rain and wind on Thursday, Mr Cullen said the last four months have been “horrific and painful”, but said the public’s donations have been “amazing”.

“I might have done the stomping, I might have got the blisters and felt the aches and pains, but everybody out there who has supported me and put their hands in their pockets – even now in a cost-of-living crisis – people are digging deep, and that’s amazing,” he said.

Speedo Mick charity walk
Speedo Mick has completed tasks while donning trunks and hopes to hit the £1 million mark on GoFundMe as he completes his walk (Peter Byrne/PA)

Throughout his walk he has camped in a tent, walked through treacherous weather and met an array of people, and even managed to scale the three peaks – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – facing sub-zero temperatures.

“I’ve done the three peaks… Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and (Mount) Snowden all in the winter — minus 3C at the bottom of Ben Nevis and minus 18C at the top.

Mr Cullen’s friends and family urged him to wear appropriate attire before scaling the three peaks, and while in Scotland he decided to don a sporran and kilt to ascend Ben Nevis, though this was quickly removed by the time we reached the bottom.

“When I got to the bottom of Ben Nevis I thought ‘my name’s not Kilty Mick, I’m Speedo Mick’ so I took all the stuff back off,” he said.

While scaling Scafell Pike, he was joined by a group of commandos in the British army who showed their support for the fundraiser.

“Funnily enough, I saw some commandos at Scafell Pike and they presented me with a flag because one of them had seen what I had done. Then they walked up Scafell Pike with me,” he said.

“When they got to the top, they got into their shorts.”

After four months of consistent walking and being away from his family and home comforts, Mr Cullen said he is looking forward to giving his wife a hug on the final day of his challenge.

“I think I’m going to give my wife a cuddle, that’s the first thing I’m going to do,” he said.

“She’s the one I speak to when I’m down. She’s the one who changes my perspective when I’m not feeling good about myself.”

He also said he cannot wait to “see my own bed”, and to being more involved in projects for the SpeedoMick Foundation.

“I haven’t seen my family in four months and my beautiful dog. I’m freezing cold, but I’m excited to see all of my family,” he said.

“I just want to see my own bed … just want to have some beans on toast.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the SpeedoMick Foundation project too.”

Mr Cullen’s challenge was sparked by his recovery from alcohol and substance addiction, with this year marking his 21st year of recovery.

“That’s the catalyst of me doing what I’m doing trying to raise awareness for mental health and addiction,” he explained.

“There is hope out there. Hope lives in the darkest places and I didn’t know that until I got into recovery.

“I’m doing my best to give back because I wouldn’t be here if I never received the support that I got 21 years ago.”

Speedo Mick charity walk
Michael Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, arriving in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,000-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Cullen said this fundraiser has given him a renewed “lust for life” and hopes his efforts can leave “some footprints on this world” encouraging people who are suffering from mental health issues to find support.

“If your dreams don’t scare you, then they’re not big enough as far as I’m concerned. That’s me getting the lust for life back,” he said.

“I’m raising a few smiles, I’m raising some spirits and raising a few quid for charity, and putting some footprints on this world before I kick the bucket.

“The message I’d really like to send to anybody who is suffering from mental health or addiction is simply, please, reach out.”

The £200,000 raised from this challenge contributes to the almost £1 million he has raised for his foundation across his various feats, which include a 2,000-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland and swimming across the English Channel.

More information about Mr Cullen’s final fundraiser can be found here: http://www.gofundme.com/the-final-stomp

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Georgia Bland.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented