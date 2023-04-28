Murder trial teacher claims not to remember ‘much at all’ about killing partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder trial teacher claims not to remember ‘much at all’ about killing partner

By Press Association
Fiona Beal arriving at B&Q (Northants Police)
Fiona Beal arriving at B&Q (Northants Police)

A primary school teacher who stabbed her partner and buried his body in their back garden has told a court she does not remember much at all about the killing or the following months.

Fiona Beal began giving her evidence to a murder trial jury by telling her barrister she accepted killing Nicholas Billingham, who prosecutors say fell victim to a plan outlined in a “chilling” confession written by her.

The Crown allege Beal, of Moore Street, Northampton, hid a knife in a bedside drawer and got Mr Billingham to wear an eye mask before stabbing him in the neck in their bedroom on November 1 2021.

Fiona Beal court case
A selfie of Fiona Beal which has been shown to the court (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The 49-year-old, who had informed her school she was isolating due to having Covid-19, is alleged to have used carpet, bark chippings bought from a hardware store, soil, concrete building blocks, bricks and planks to bury her partner’s body.

It is alleged a book found when Beal was arrested in Cumbria in March last year, containing a hand-written note, amounted to a “confession” to the killing.

Beal’s barrister, Andrew Wheeler KC, has claimed the “scribblings” are clear evidence of a disturbed mind on the part of the Year Six teacher, who denies murder.

At the start of Beal’s defence case on Friday, Mr Wheeler asked Beal: “Do you accept that you killed Nicholas Billingham?”

Beal answered: “Yes, I accept that.”

Body found in Northampton garden
Forensic officers at the couple’s home in Moore Street, Kingsley (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Wheeler then asked: “Do you remember much of the detail about the events that happened?”

Wearing a black cardigan and trousers, and a blue patterned top, Beal responded: “I don’t remember much at all about when it actually happened or the months afterwards.”

She then went on to tell the jury at Northampton Crown Court about her personal life and career, and claimed Mr Billingham had twice thrown a dinner plate against a wall after making cleaning into a “huge issue” between them.

Beal told the court she studied English at the University of Luton and returned to Northamptonshire, living with a friend who had introduced her to Mr Billingham in 2004.

During her time at university, Beal said, she was prescribed anti-depressants.

She said Mr Billingham, who was working as a builder with his stepfather, was very caring and very attentive at the start of their relationship.

After confirming details of how she had been offered a role as a teaching assistant in 2012 and had qualified as a teacher in 2015, Beal said she had “loved” her job and had found teaching difficult children rewarding.

Mr Billingham had changed in “small incremental steps”, Beal alleged.

“At the beginning, I remember when were in a flat,” she told the court. “I had left a cloth with cleaner on it and it stained a worktop.

“It didn’t seem really serious but then cleaning became a huge issue throughout the years. And rather than laughing things off I would get told off.”

Body found in Northampton garden
Nicholls Billingham (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Describing meal-times with her partner, Beal added: “Everything had to be exactly how he wanted it. I couldn’t tell you when it started.

“It just got worse and it lasted ’til the end.”

Items placed in cupboards had to be placed facing outwards, Beal claimed, while “there were a couple of occasions when he (Mr Billingham) threw a plate of dinner at the wall”.

“I lost a lot of confidence,” Beal continued. “It started with… joking that I was not doing something and then it just crept into being nasty about it.”

The court has heard that the partly mummified remains of Mr Billingham, aged 42, were discovered in March last year, four-and-a-half months after he was seen at a business meeting.

Opening the Crown’s case at the start of the trial, prosecutor Steven Perian KC said Beal had written in a notebook that she believed Mr Billingham was cheating on her, and “had decided to kill him” by October 2021.

Jurors were told the notebook contained a claim that Beal had been spat on and threatened during sex and subjected to cruel and belittling treatment.

But instead of leaving him, Mr Perian said, Beal formed a plan on how and when to kill him, where to conceal his body, how to cover up and explain his disappearance to others, and how to explain her own absence from work when she killed him.

Having killed Mr Billingham, the Crown alleges, Beal tied up and wrapped his body, buried it in the garden, and painted and cleaned the bedroom where the killing had taken place.

Mr Wheeler argued earlier in the trial that Beal was guilty of manslaughter rather than murder, having been mentally “broken” following coercive behaviour.

The trial continues.

