Ticket tout jailed for travelling to Qatar World Cup despite match ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ticket tout jailed for travelling to Qatar World Cup despite match ban

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A ticket tout who flew almost 5,000 miles to the Qatar World Cup despite being banned from all football grounds has been jailed.

Stuart O’Brien, 48, claimed he was in Ireland, but was caught when detectives rang his home and a relative told them “he’s in Qatar”.

He was subject to a five-year football banning order in February 2021 for bulk buying tickets in Liverpool and selling them on for profit.

It barred him from all matches in the UK and he was also not allowed to be in a specified area around Liverpool FC’s home ground six hours before kick off and one hour afterwards.

On October 17 last year, the Football Banning Orders Authority (FBOA) sent letters to all those subject to the orders during the World Cup and told them to surrender their passports at their local police station.

O’Brien, from the Anfield area of Liverpool, was granted an exemption after claiming he would be at a family wedding in Ireland.

He said he would leave on November 14, return on November 17 and hand in his passport the following day.

He had provided evidence of his flights and accommodation booking.

On November 17, he emailed the FBOA to tell them he was now staying in Ireland for another week with relatives.

He provided evidence of a hotel reservation that included a stay until December 4.

The FBOA emailed the ticket tout asking him to provide his return flight booking to the UK twice, but he did not reply either time.

On December 1, a police officer rang his home address and asked to speak to him.

A relative replied “he’s in Qatar”.

When officers searched a relative’s home in the Everton area of the city about an unrelated matter, they found a large number of tickets for the USA v Wales match in Qatar on November 21 last year, an ID card issued for the World Cup, and tickets for hospitality areas on the night of various England games in Qatar.

British police officers on duty in the Gulf state during the World Cup also submitted photographs to Merseyside Police of O’Brien in Qatar.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to defying a football banning order at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on April 26, where he was jailed for 12 weeks.

A district judge told him his behaviour was so flagrant he had no option but to put him behind bars.

Crown Prosecution Service national football lead Douglas Mackay said: “Football banning orders are one of the many tools available to the justice system for imposition on offenders who are convicted of crimes related to our national game and we take a zero tolerance to those who try to flout them.

“The CPS continues to play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national game inclusive, and safe to watch and play in.

“There is no place for ticket touting in football which spoils the game for genuine fans and likely feeds into further criminal activity, and incidents such as these have a significant negative impact on victims.

“We will continue to work closely with the police, football authorities and fan groups to stamp this out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
(PA)
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented