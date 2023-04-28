Prince and Princess of Wales meet survivors of Aberfan disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince and Princess of Wales meet survivors of Aberfan disaster

By Press Association
(Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)

A survivor of the Aberfan disaster who was mistaken for dead and placed among the bodies of other children met the Prince and Princess of Wales during their first visit to the Welsh town.

Child survivor David Davies was buried alive when thousands of tonnes of slurry engulfed Pantglas Junior School in 1966.

The landslide, which came from a colliery spoil tip towering above the school, killed 144 people including 116 children.

Mr Davies, who was eight at the time, recalled a “dreamlike memory” of being pinned to his school desk before losing consciousness.

Rescuers recovered him hours later and placed him among dozens of dead pupils until someone saw his foot move.

The survivor, now 64, led William and Kate on a tour of the Aberfan Memorial Garden on Friday, the site of his former school, opened by the Queen in 1974 to commemorate victims.

The royal couple were greeted by cheering crowds waving Welsh flags as they arrived at the village.

They were introduced to Mair Morgan, one of only four teachers to have survived the disaster and the only one still alive today.

Royal visit to Wales
The Princess of Wales during her visit to the Aberfan memorial garden (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Morgan, who also met the late Queen, Prince Philip and former Prince Charles at the site, afterwards recalled the tragedy, which she survived because she was teaching the school’s six-year-olds in an adjacent building.

The former teacher recalled the “jet engine” roar of 150,000 tonnes of coal waste as it rushed towards the school just as lessons had begun on the morning of October 21 1966.

She ushered her pupils into the street before returning to the school and smashing windows to pull children out of the wreckage.

After speaking with Ms Morgan, the Prince and Princess met with the Aberfan Wives – a group of mothers who lost children to the disaster – before paying their respects at a tree planted by the Queen in 1997.

Speaking after their visit, Ms Morgan said: “It means a lot because it shows that people still remember the terrible tragedy. It will be in people’s minds forever.”

Before departing, the royals spoke with several members of the public.

Royal visit to Wales
Lucy Williams, from Aberfan, holds her son Daniel as he takes the handbag of the Princess of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Among them was one-year-old Daniel, who reached out for Kate’s black handbag as she stopped to talk to mother-of-two Lucy Williams, whose mother-in-law survived the disaster.

The “priceless moment” was caught on camera as Kate left the child to play with the bag for several minutes.

Mr Davies, who chairs the Aberfan Memorial Charity, said the couple’s visit continued the “close connection” between the village and the royal family, established by the late Queen when she visited eight days after the tragedy.

Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

She returned repeatedly to Aberfan throughout her life, visiting three further times and opening Ynysowen Primary School in 2012.

“It is clearly an important matter for them that they have shown the empathy and interest that they have for nearly 60 years,” said Mr Davies.

“And I know from speaking to those that were present here today that they certainly appreciated their presence.”

The disaster was the result of one of seven spoil tips that sat on slopes above the village collapsing.

The one that devastated the village below was created in 1958, stood 111ft high and went against the National Coal Board’s (NCB) rules because it was partly built on ground which had water springs underneath.

After three weeks of heavy rain, the slurry slipped down the side of the hill.

Despite suffering from severe head injuries, Mr Davies left hospital after two weeks.

Recalling the ordeal, he said: “When I was brought out I was initially placed with the other dead bodies covered in a blanket until someone thought they saw my foot move.

“So I was re-examined and, evidently still alive, taken to hospital.

“I was rendered unconscious because I was quite near to the wall that faced the tip and made the initial impact.

“So my situation is rather different from those who, because they were wide awake, witnessed other horrendous things that were going on around them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented