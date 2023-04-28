Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert

By Press Association
William accompanied by actor Tom Cruise (Dan Kitwood/PA)
William accompanied by actor Tom Cruise (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Dame Joan Collins will feature during the Coronation Concert celebrating the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.

Alongside Sir Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, they will appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little known facts about the monarch.

The inclusion of Hollywood star Cruise, who has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the royal family, and beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh in the segment could create a moment to match that of the Platinum Party At The Palace, where the late Queen shared tea with Paddington Bear.

Shooting Star Children’s Hospices
Dame Joan Collins will be among the stars featured during the concert (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Music acts Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang have also been added to the line-up.

Also among the new additions are Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

They join a billing that already includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus classical acts including Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and will be broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Winwood, a veteran of the blues rock scene who played in the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith, will sing alongside the Commonwealth virtual choir, featuring choirs and individuals from over 40 Commonwealth countries.

The 74-year-old said: “I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist.

Graham Norton Show – London
Olly Murs said it was an honour to be asked to perform at the concert (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured.”

The performance will be introduced by an “uplifting” spoken-word piece from Bollywood actress Kapoor.

She said: “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art.

“It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.”

TV presenter and singer Murs added: “It’s such an honour to be asked to perform for King Charles’ Coronation concert at such an iconic castle.

“An event that will go down in history, and one I’ll be proud to tell my kids about one day.”

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said, “I’m delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC.

“Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy.”

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

