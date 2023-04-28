New anointing screen will give Charles privacy during coronation anointing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New anointing screen will give Charles privacy during coronation anointing

By Press Association
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look at the needlework on part of the Anointing Screen during their visit to the Royal College of Needlework at Hampton Court Palace in East Molesey, Surrey, to view the progress, and to meet the craftspeople and embroiderers who contributed to the project. The Anointing Screen will be used for the most sacred moment of the coronation on May 6, before the investiture and crowning of the King. Picture date: Tuesday March 21, 2023. The screen – which represents the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth – was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and created using both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework. It has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
The King will have greater privacy than afforded previous monarchs during one of the most sacred moments of the coronation.

Charles will be shielded by a new partition, featuring an embroidered design celebrating the Commonwealth, when he is anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury during his crowning on May 6.

Queen Elizabeth used just a canopy during her 1953 coronation but Charles has opted for more seclusion behind a central decorated screen, with further screens on either end that will enclose the King on three sides.

Embroiders work on part of the Anointing Screen during a visit by Charles and Camilla to the Royal College of Needlework at Hampton Court Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

Painter Aidan Hart created the design and was asked by the King to take inspiration from the Golden Jubilee stained glass window at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, which depicts the “family of nations” as a thriving tree.

Project co-ordinator Nick Gutfreund described organising the Royal School of Needlework, livery companies and fabric firms – including one using machines to embroider parts of the design – as a “privilege and absolute pleasure”.

Before the crowning and out of sight behind the tree-sided screen, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will anoint Charles making the sign of the cross on his hand, breast and head with holy oil – regarded as a deeply spiritual moment for a monarch.

Speaking about the Queen’s anointing during her coronation, Mr Gutfreund said: “Previously it was just a canopy over the top, so it was figurative privacy rather than actual privacy.

“Whereas the King this time wanted actual privacy and wanted to take the opportunity to communicate with people rather than it just being something that’s just decorative, it’s actually communicating a message.”

Camilla is patron of the Royal School of Needlework where the work on the anointing screen was brought together (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

The main panel of the screen, which will face the congregation, features a tree with the names of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states embroidered onto individual leaves, while the two side screens feature an embroidered cross. All screens are 2.6 metres high and 2.2 metres wide.

A dove is in the topmost branches and either side of the tree  is a trumpet-blowing angel representing heaven and earth brought together, and at the root is the cypher of the King who serves the Commonwealth and its people.

Birds are seen in the branches and roses are dotted among the leaves denoting growth and in the sky is a stylised sun which gives life to planet earth.

Embroidered at the bottom is the quotation “All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well” from the medieval mystic Julian of Norwich, the author of the earliest surviving book in the English language written by a woman.

Mr Hart, who lived as a hermit in Shropshire for six years before marrying, specialises in painting and sculpting sacred icons and drew on the stained glass window that marked the 50th year of the late Queen’s reign.

The anointing screen below the stained glass window in the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace that inspired its design (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

He said: “The inspiration of the Chapel Royal stained-glass window was personally requested by His Majesty the King.

“Each and every element of the design has been specifically chosen to symbolise aspects of this historic coronation and the Commonwealth, from the birds that symbolise the joy and interaction among members of a community living in harmony, to the rejoicing angels and the dove that represents the Holy Spirit.”

Some of the 150 people involved in creating the screen, gifted by the City of London Corporation and participating Livery Companies, attended a short service of dedication at the Chapel Royal when the screen was blessed on Monday.

In March, Charles saw the screen being embroidered during a private visit to the Royal School of Needlework based at Hampton Court Palace with the Queen Consort, the institution’s patron.

Mr Gutfreund, a cabinet maker from the Worshipful Company of Carpenters, created the screen’s pole frame which is topped by two gilded eagles, a reference to the eagles embroidered on the canopy used by Queen Elizabeth.

Detail of some of the  Commonwealth countries embroidered onto the anointing screen (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The military will play a part, and the screen will be carried by six servicemen from regiments of the Household Division holding the Freedom of the City of London – a Trooper from the Life Guards and a Guardsmen from each of the Grenadier, Coldstream, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards.

Modern technology was used to help speed up the process with London-based company Digitek using embroidery machines to create the outline of the tree and the trunk with sustainable thread, while the cloth was made from Australian and New Zealand wool woven and finished in UK mills.

Anne Butcher, head of studio and standards at the Royal School of Needlework (RSN), described how RSN students, staff and the Livery Companies of the Broderers, Drapers and Weavers were involved in embroidering country names onto leaves.

She added: “They all came back to us to be assembled onto the tree, so that was the really important collaborative part of the process, and it was just amazing to be working with so many people – so we think probably about 150 have been involved.”

