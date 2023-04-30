One person dead and seven with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Cornwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One person dead and seven with stab wounds after ‘altercation’ in Cornwall

By Press Association
Police appealed for information (Yui Mok/PA)
Police appealed for information (Yui Mok/PA)

A man has died and seven others suffered stab wounds during a “serious altercation” in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Police were called at 3.15am on Sunday to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was confirmed dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

The force said at least seven other men and women had been injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

None were said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Bodmin had been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“This is a live and active police investigation and I would urge people not to speculate on social media, but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

East Cornwall local policing superintendent Rob Youngman said: “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst inquiries are ongoing.

“Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

“Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dashcam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”

