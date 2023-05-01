‘Mischievous’ Canadian recalls making King ‘giggle’ with moose-themed art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mischievous’ Canadian recalls making King ‘giggle’ with moose-themed art

By Press Association
Charles has released his latest piece, ‘Monarchs of the North’, ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. Image credit: Charles Pachter/PA
Charles has released his latest piece, 'Monarchs of the North', ahead of King Charles III's coronation. Image credit: Charles Pachter/PA

An artist renowned for depicting royals with moose as a form of “affectionate mischief” has recalled the “giggling” response he received from the King when he presented him with a postcard of Queen Elizabeth II riding one of the long-antlered mammals.

Canadian Charles Pachter, 80, who lives in Toronto, has produced an entire collection featuring moose alongside royalty over the course of five decades and even presented his creations to the late Queen and King Charles.

His most famous creation, depicting Elizabeth riding a moose, was warmly received by Charles – whose coronation takes place on May 6 – when the pair met in 1999.

Mr Pachter told the PA news agency: “He [Charles] was on a Canadian tour and he was in Toronto because he had particular interests in historical architecture that he believed should be maintained.

Canadian artist Charles Pachter meeting then Prince Charles in Toronto in 1999
Charles Pachter met Charles in Canada in 1999 and showed him his playful artwork (Charles Pachter/PA)

“A huge whisky distillery was restored in the early 90s and Prince Charles was there to see it.

“For whatever reason I was invited, and I had a couple of postcards in my pocket. I approached him – he was very approachable and quite charming – and gave him a postcard of his mummy on a moose, and he giggled.

“He was very pleasant about it.”

Mr Pachter’s love for the animal started aged four, when he petted a moose at the Canadian National Exhibition.

“In school, we were taught that the moose was the ‘monarch of the north’,” he said.

“It’s awkward and majestic, and when you see it in the woods you feel like you’ve had a very privileged moment.

“I did for the moose what Andy Warhol did for Marilyn Monroe – I made the moose glamorous.”

Charles Pachter’s first piece of moose-themed art featured the late Queen Elizabeth II (Charles Pachter/PA)

Mr Pachter began producing the pieces in 1973 – some of which involves inkjet printing – after hearing that Queen Elizabeth II was coming to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, to open the Shaw Festival Theatre.

“I had begun these images of the Queen sitting on a moose because I couldn’t understand why our head of state didn’t live here”, he said.

“I turned it into a visual pun – by putting the Queen on a moose, I sat her in a Canadian setting.”

He added that at the time, reaction by critics and the public was “pretty dismal and negative”.

However, the artwork has since grown in popularity and recognition and Mr Pachter said the late Queen “chuckled” when he showed it to her in 2015, adding: “She wasn’t offended – she thought it was cute.”

“I’ve had fun with the image and it really has become something of a watermark in my career, and now with the new royals, I’m going to start to have some fun.

Mr Pachter will make the King and Queen Consort the focus of future pieces (Charles Pachter/PA)

“My work does have a quality of affectionate mischief but it’s not malevolent or mean-spirited.”

“I do believe in many ways that they [the royal family] are our version of Hollywood, that we just enjoy seeing them and following their foibles and ups and downs.”

Mr Pachter said he thought the King’s coronation “will go off magnificently”, and talked up the prospect of a reunion with Charles and the Queen Consort as he gets to work on more royal-moose artwork.

“If and when they come back to Canada, I’d love to meet them again,” he said.

“I’m Prints Charles!”

