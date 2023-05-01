Ant and Dec to join young people supported by the Prince’s Trust at coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant and Dec to join young people supported by the Prince’s Trust at coronation

By Press Association
TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will join young people who have been supported by the Prince’s Trust at the coronation this weekend (Geoff Pugh/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will join young people who have been supported by the Prince's Trust at the coronation this weekend.

TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will join young people who have been supported by the Prince’s Trust at the coronation this weekend.

The pair will attend the event at Westminster Abbey in their capacity as goodwill ambassadors, a role they took up in 2021 after some two decades working with the charity.

Best known for fronting shows including Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec have hosted The Prince’s Trust Awards 10 times and recently collaborated with the charity on a course to make the media industry more accessible.

Prince’s Trust Dinner
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful is a global ambassador for the Prince’s Trust (Ian Jones/PA)

Also among the attendees will be British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who as a global ambassador for the trust has helped guide its work in Africa and across the world.

There will also be an appearance from American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, who was named chairman of the trust’s global ambassador group in 2019 with the aim of helping to develop its global remit on issues including youth education and unemployment.

McPartlin said: “Our Making It In Media course with The Prince’s Trust is a real passion project for us.

“There are so many roles in TV and media that young people may have never considered as a career. We want to help young people find out more about the industry.”

Donnelly said: “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with the Prince’s Trust on this project over the last two years – and we hope we can help change many more young lives together in the years ahead.”

Also in attendance will be Kelly Jones, lead singer of Welsh band Stereophonics, who were supported by the trust before they signed a record deal, receiving a grant to help them buy new equipment so they could perform live.

British Summer Time festival – London
Kelly Jones of Stereophonics will be attending the King’s coronation in Westminster Abbey (Suzan Moore/PA)

Other high-profile alumni of the charity invited to the event include magician Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, who received support, advice and a business start-up loan.

“The Prince’s Trust gave me the support no-one else would and it changed my life – that’s real magic,” he said.

British-Ghanaian hairstylist Charlotte Mensah is attending after receiving a grant in 1999, which allowed her to set up her own salon, The Hair Lounge, in London’s Portobello Road.

Among the young people attending with the Prince’s Trust are Hassan Alkhawam, 24, who sought sanctuary in Northern Ireland with his family in 2017 after escaping the conflict in Syria.

He was supported by the trust as he applied to study software engineering at university and now runs his own local social enterprise.

South-east London-based Funmilola Sosanya, 31, experienced bereavement and unemployment before the trust helped her secure employment as a healthcare assistant.

In addition to the guests who will be in the Abbey, more than 30 people supported by the trust will attend a screening in St Margaret’s Church, Westminster.

The Prince’s Trust, founded in 1976, has supported more than one million young people in the UK since it was founded and now helps them in more than 20 countries around the world.

