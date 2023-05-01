Kirsty Young: I wondered if I’d get the call to anchor King Charles’ coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirsty Young: I wondered if I’d get the call to anchor King Charles’ coronation

By Press Association
Kirsty Young (Sarah Dunn/BBC/PA)
Kirsty Young (Sarah Dunn/BBC/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Kirsty Young said she wondered if she would get invited to anchor King Charles’ coronation following her job at the state funeral of the Queen.

The 54-year-old will present coronation celebrations for the BBC on May 6, which will cover the lead up to the Westminster Abbey service, the ceremony, the return procession to Buckingham Palace and the King’s balcony appearance.

Former Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch presenter Young will be in a studio at Buckingham Palace on the day and will also anchor the next day’s special live broadcast of the coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

King Charles III coronation
The King in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)

Young previously featured in the Queen’s state funeral coverage, which included the service from Westminster Abbey and the procession of the coffin from London to Windsor, in September.

She told the Radio Times: “After the funeral and as time marched on, I wondered if I would get the call, after all, I’m not contracted to the BBC.

“I knew it was a hot ticket, and that there would be plenty of other people to consider.

“I just hope people don’t think, ‘Ooh, not her again’.”

Young said it was the “unexpected moments” during the state funeral that “hit me like a ton of bricks”, and she cannot predict which moment of the coronation will match that feeling.

King Charles III coronation
The King and members of the royal family following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Danny Lawson/PA)

“…Although I know that the sight of thousands of troops moving with absolute precision through London will carry its own special punch,” she said.

Talking about her thoughts for the big day, Young continued: “I think the idea that we are entering a different era is a very powerful one.

“It is a different moment and the King is occupying that space. Both he and the Queen look ready for it. They look like a team, and a very happy one.

“I’m there to put the event into words, and ask the questions that a typical viewer might ask.

“I am the viewer’s way in. Because I will have a lot of information to hand I can extend the viewer’s knowledge and then ask the questions they might want to ask.

“I can flesh out the whole thing, and make sense of it.”

The full interview with Young can be read in this week’s Radio Times.

