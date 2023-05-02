What the papers say – May 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 2

By Press Association
Tuesday’s newspapers feature a range of main stories with the countdown to the coronation and nursing strikes appearing in multiple publications.

The Daily Mirror looks at the invitation list for Saturday’s coronation with Ant and Dec topping the celebrity invitees.

The public’s plans for the weekend feature on the front of the Metro as it predicts 62 million pints will be sunk as the coronation will bring a 120 million lift to pubs.

And the Daily Mail says support for the royal family remains strong across the country as it reveals the results of a poll, but reform is needed.

The i focuses on the latest nursing strikes as hospital bosses say they are “desperate” for the action to end.

That view is echoed in the Daily Express which says striking nurses refused appeals to staff an intensive care ward.

Politics takes centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers with The Daily Telegraph reporting that former senior civil servant began talks about working with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer whole heading up the Commons partygate investigation.

There is more on the civil service on the front of The Times as it reports on calls for cabinet secretary Simon Case to resign.

The Independent digital front page focuses on a mental health crisis, reporting on thousands of children being treated on general wards while the Guardian says the Home Office is planning a fleet of 10 ships to house asylum seekers.

The Sun mixes royalty and politics with a picture of smiling birthday girl Princess Charlotte alongside the results of a poll which reveals many Brits are at odds with Labour policies on “woke” cultural issues.

Troubled US bank First Republic again takes prime position on the front of The Financial Times as it reports on JP Morgan Chase snapping up most of its deposits.

And the Daily Star heads off planet earth as it says Sir David Attenborough would be the nation’s choice to represent us in talks with aliens.

