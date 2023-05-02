Family-run royal attraction going ‘all out’ for King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run royal attraction going ‘all out’ for King’s coronation

By Press Association
The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire has curated a special exhibition dedicated to Charles (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)
A family-run attraction with thousands of items of royal family memorabilia has said it is “going all out” to celebrate the King’s coronation.

The Royal Room at the Jeyes of Earls Barton cafe in Northamptonshire, which displays donated royal memorabilia and items from the Jeyes family’s personal collection, has curated a special exhibition dedicated to Charles and will be hosting a valuation day with auctioneer and TV personality Charles Hanson.

The attraction has been running since 2012 and includes royal objects such as a Prince of Wales lemon squeezer, a corkscrew illustrated with a portrait of the late Queen, and a copy of King Edward’s 1936 proclamation.

Royal memorabilia Jeyes
Georgina Jeyes, Anna Jeyes-Hulme and Pip Jeyes created the attraction (PA)

Grandmother Marie Taylor, a “big royalist”, started collecting memorabilia decades ago and passed her passion to her daughter Georgina Jeyes, 73, and granddaughters Pip Jeyes, 49, and Anna Jeyes-Hulme, 39, who continued accumulating memorabilia before transforming the collection into a visitors’ attraction.

After coronation day on May 6, the family is going to start a memory book for visitors to the Royal Room to write down how they chose to celebrate the event.

“We might do that for about a year and then we’re going to send it to the Buckingham Palace archives for them to keep,” Pip Jeyes said.

The Book of Memory is inspired by the book of condolences signed by visitors to the attraction in the weeks after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which drew “tourists from all over the country”, Ms Jeyes said.

Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)
At the back of the Royal Room, the family has curated a display showing images and objects illustrating the life of Charles, including his childhood, early days as Prince of Wales, relationships and his current life.

Several items commemorate Charles’s investiture, the ceremony held to formally present the title of Prince of Wales to the then-20-year-old in July 1969.

Ms Taylor, who died in 2013, passed down a plate commemorating the investiture, which features a portrait of Charles surrounded by the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales as well as the Welsh symbol of the daffodil.

A Prince of Wales lemon squeezer
The Prince of Wales lemon squeezer is among the exhibit’s more unusual offerings (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Among the more unusual items is a Prince of Wales lemon squeezer, bearing a commemorative inscription and an illustration of a Welsh dragon in front of a castle.

The lemon squeezer is shaped like a teapot, complete with a handle and spout so the lemon juice can be poured.

“That’s very wacky, I have to say,” Ms Jeyes said.

Charles' watercolours (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)
Copies of Charles’s watercolours grace the Royal Room (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Displayed on a wall is a selection of copies of watercolours painted by Charles, showing the royal residences at Balmoral, Sandringham, Windsor and the Castle of Mey.

The family owns a book about Charles’s watercolours, with a foreword written by the Queen Mother, which allows visitors to learn more about the King’s artwork.

Objects related to King George and the late Queen’s coronations are given dedicated sections in the Royal Room.

A small box of matches and a corkscrew, both illustrated with portraits of the late Queen, are among the trinkets made to mark her 1953 coronation.

A sceptre
The shop is preparing to value its items with Bargain Hunt’s Charles Hanson (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

Georgina Jeyes’s favourite object in the collection is a white orb replicating the Sovereign’s Orb held by the new monarch on their coronation day, which Pip Jeyes believes was given to her grandmother by a friend.

The attraction is also home to a “very special” item, Ms Jeyes said – a copy of the 1936 proclamation of King Edward donated by the head of the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum.

Anna Jeyes-Hulme said: “He kept it in his family and then he wanted it kept in a collection so he donated it to us.”

The valuation day involves auctioneer Hanson, best known for his appearances on TV’s Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.

Members of the public are invited to bring any royal memorabilia they own, “big or small, the more unusual the better”, for him to value, Ms Jeyes-Hulme said.

Royal memorabilia room
Members of the Jeyes family, daughter Pip Jeyes, grandchildren April, Maisie, Zac and Coralie, daughter Anna Jeyes-Hulme, granddaughter Georgia, and mother and father Georgina and David Jeyes (Jeyes of Earls Barton/PA)

On the royal family, Pip Jeyes said they are “such an important part of this country’s tapestry and history” and the Jeyes family is eager to mark the coronation of a new monarch.

“This isn’t going to happen again, hopefully, for a long, long time, so we’ve got to celebrate it,” she said.

“It’s massive for the country and for us, so let’s just go for it.”

