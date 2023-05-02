Insurer issues theft warning as people prepare to celebrate coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Insurer issues theft warning as people prepare to celebrate coronation

By Press Association
LV= General Insurance is warning people planning to leave their homes unoccupied while they celebrate the King’s coronation to watch out for thieves (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
LV= General Insurance is warning people planning to leave their homes unoccupied while they celebrate the King’s coronation to watch out for thieves (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

An insurer is warning people planning to leave their homes unoccupied while they celebrate the King’s coronation to watch out for thieves, after seeing a spike in claims following the Jubilee celebrations last year.

LV= General Insurance (LV= GI) said that, according to its data, claims for home thefts increased by 36% during the Jubilee weekend last year compared with the same period in 2021.

Martin Milliner, claims director at LV= GI, said: “Whether you’re heading to a street party or even jetting off on vacation, it’s important to ensure that you’re not leaving your home as a target to potential burglaries.

“It will be a busy weekend for many, so remember to double check the windows are locked and whether you’re expecting any delayed deliveries, as these are the tell-tell signs that the property is unoccupied.”

Open window
People have been advised to avoid leaving windows open as opportunistic thieves will be on the lookout for easy access into homes (Alamy/PA)

Here are some tips from LV= for keeping your home safe:

While weekend plans for the coronation may be the topic of conversation, try to avoid discussing your plans too publicly, for example on social media, as you never know who may be taking note.

If you are heading out to a street party, make sure you double check your locks before leaving. If the sun is shining, avoid leaving your windows left open as opportunistic thieves will be on the lookout for easy access into people’s homes.

You could consider investing in anti-snap locks. Where possible, consider installing a five-lever mortice deadlock – these are locks which are embedded into the actual body of a door, and are harder to force open.

If you are away for the long weekend, it may be worth asking a trusted person who lives locally to park their car on your driveway. This can make the house appear more “lived-in” to any spying burglar.

Motion sensor-activated lights can be great security for homes as intruders may be less likely to try to break in if your home and garden is lit up for all to see. Make sure that any exterior lighting you do fit is high up and out of reach, so it cannot be tampered with easily while you are away.

If you are expecting a delivery during the long weekend but you are not going to be in, consider trying to cancel or postpone the delivery or have it delivered to a neighbour instead. Parcels left in “safe spaces” may be stolen and they may also indicate to to a thief that the house has been left empty.

