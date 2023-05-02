Murder-accused nurse tells jury she had not harmed any children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder-accused nurse tells jury she had not harmed any children

By Press Association
Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse accused of multiple murders and attempted murders of babies has told a jury she had not harmed any children.

Seven months on from the start of her trial at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, 33, entered the witness box on Tuesday to give evidence.

She is alleged to have murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution says Letby was a “constant malevolent presence” in their care at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It is said she used various means to target the infants, including injections of air into their system and insulin poisoning.

Letby, wearing a black top and black trousers, walked from the dock and across the courtroom to answer the allegations as her defence case started.

Several rows behind, her parents, John Letby, 76, and Susan Letby, 62, looked on – as did family members of the alleged victims on the other side of the public gallery.

Her barrister, Ben Myers KC, asked her: “Over the period of 2015 and 2016 we are looking at the babies on this indictment, could you put a figure on the number of babies you cared for in that period?”

Letby said: “It would be hundreds.”

Mr Myers said: “Did you care for them?”

Letby said: “Yes.”

Asked if she ever wanted to hurt any of them, she said: “No, that’s completely against being what a nurse is.”

She said she studied her nursing degree at the University of Chester and was the “first person in her family to go to university”.

During her studies she went on numerous work placements, she said, with the majority at the Countess of Chester Hospital, either on the children’s ward or the neo-natal unit.

Letby said she qualified as a Band 5 nurse in September 2011.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the allegations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children