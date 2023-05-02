Rain may fall on King’s parade with potential for showers on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rain may fall on King’s parade with potential for showers on Saturday

By Press Association
Union flags hang outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Union flags hang outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rain may fall on the King’s parade after his coronation, as forecasters expect showers on Saturday.

The Met Office said it is quite difficult to say what exactly the weather will be like with any certainty.

But it looks as though it would be a good idea for royal fans to wear their raincoats and take their brollies.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “We’ve got quite a showery picture. Friday is going to be a mixture of heavy rain and showers and thunderstorms.”

King's coronation
The Buckingham Palace balcony appearance will take place at about 2.15pm (Alastair Grant/PA)

She said London may stay dry on Saturday morning, but that showers may develop through the afternoon.

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey will end at 1pm and the newly crowned King and Queen will begin the procession back to Buckingham Palace in the gold state coach.

Some 4,000 sailors, soldiers, aviators and other military personnel from across the UK and the Commonwealth will accompany Charles and Camilla on their return procession.

There will be more than 1,000 route liners from the Army, RAF and Royal Navy.

Charles and Camilla are expected to enter Buckingham Palace through the centre arch at 1.33pm.

They will receive a salute from the military in the palace gardens at 1.45pm, and then at about 2.15pm they will be joined by members of the royal family on the palace balcony to watch the flypast.

Ms Maxey said: “At the moment it looks like, as I say, the morning should be relatively dry with some sunny spells in London, but the afternoon could see showers developing in London.

“But long lead time, so as always the message is to keep an eye on the forecast and check it regularly because the detail will become clearer as we get nearer to the day.”

Meanwhile, it is expected to be warm and humid with temperatures reaching as high as 20C.

“We could certainly see temperatures, high teens, maybe 20C for London, and mid to high teens for elsewhere in the country as well.

“Whether you feel warm or not will depend on whether you get a break in the cloud and a spell of sunshine.

“In which case it’s going to feel great, but under a shower it might not feel as nice,” Ms Maxey said.

