Man denies murdering ambulance worker hit by van outside pub By Press Association May 2 2023, 12.56pm Share Man denies murdering ambulance worker hit by van outside pub Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5680861/man-denies-murdering-ambulance-worker-hit-by-van-outside-pub/ Copy Link Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1 (Northumbria Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has denied murdering an ambulance worker hit by a van outside a pub. Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1. Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, are charged with his murder. On Monday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Flanighan and trying to murder a second man, who was also hurt in the collision. Fairclough and Wooden were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court. Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of October 3. Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons, was described by his family as a “dedicated father and a whole-hearted community man”. A statement said: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone. “This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close