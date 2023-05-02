King to host global leaders in busy run of diplomatic duties ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to host global leaders in busy run of diplomatic duties ahead of coronation

By Press Association
Charles is to host world leaders at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Charles is to host world leaders at Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The King is to host world leaders at Buckingham Palace – and be presented with his own feathered crown – in the days leading up to the coronation.

In a busy run of diplomatic duties, Charles will be joined by working royals at a special lunch for realm prime ministers and governors general at the royal residence on Friday, the day before his crowning.

The King, who is head of the Commonwealth, will also attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government leaders meeting and garden reception at London’s Marlborough House the same day.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Charles as the Prince of Wales at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in 2022 (Dan Kitwood/PA)

And on the eve of the coronation, the King and the royal family will host a glittering reception for foreign royalty and other overseas dignitaries at the Palace.

Charles, who is monarch of 14 overseas realms as well as the UK, will also conduct a run of audiences this week, meeting Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s PM Chris Hipkins, and video calling Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

He will also welcome Amazonian indigenous leaders Uyunkar Domingo Peas and Atossa Soltani to the Palace on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said the Amazonian leaders will present the monarch with a feathered crown “in recognition of the King’s commitment to protecting the rainforest and restoring harmony between humanity and nature”.

Uyunkar Domingo Peas, leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, met the King at an environmental reception at the Palace in February, when he presented Charles with a necklace made from seeds to symbolise an alliance between the monarch and indigenous people.

Global biodiversity framework reception
Uyunkar Domingo Peas presents gifts to Charles during a Palace reception in February (Kin Cheung/PA)

The King is to hold an audience the same day with the Ashanti King from Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and welcome Canadian indigenous leaders, Chief Roseanne Archibald, Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron.

The Palace said: “His Majesty has had a long-standing relationship with Canada’s indigenous people and this meeting is an example of the King continuing that journey of listening and deepening his understanding.”

Some 100 heads of state are preparing to descend on London for the King and Queen Consort’s historic coronation on Saturday, with international representatives from 203 countries due to attend.

French president Emmanuel Macron, Germany and Italy’s ceremonial presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella and Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will be among those in Westminster Abbey.

Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, who presided over a civil liberties crackdown in Hong Kong, is also on the King’s guest list, but the move has been branded “outrageous” by Conservative MPs.

