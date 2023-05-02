Judge approves £150 million settlement of Grenfell compensation claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge approves £150 million settlement of Grenfell compensation claims

By Press Association
Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A judge has approved a “global” settlement of compensation claims made by people affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Lawyers representing bereaved relatives, survivors and local residents on Tuesday told a High Court hearing in London that there had been a global settlement of about 900 cases and a global sum of about £150 million compensation agreed.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the final Grenfell Inquiry report is unlikely to be published until early 2024.

The panel and team working on the phase two report, which examined how the tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the fire to spread, has insisted they will “spare no effort” to finish it as soon as possible.

They said the report will be sent to the Prime Minister “as soon as we can, but that will probably not be possible before the beginning of next year”, after which Mr Sunak will decide when it will be published.

The final hearing took place on November 10 2022.

At the High Court, the judge, Senior Master Barbara Fontaine, said she approved “overall settlement terms”.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the London Fire Commissioner and cladding giant Arconic were among defendants involved, lawyers said.

News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year.

Richard Hermer KC, who represented claimants, outlined detail of the overall settlement to the judge.

He said the settlement related only to civil court damages claims  and would not affect the work of the public inquiry.

“No amount of money will ever truly compensate for what the claimants have had to endure,” he told the judge.

“This is a settlement purely of the civil claims for compensation.”

The Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic
The final Grenfell Inquiry report is unlikely to be published until early 2024 (PA)

He added: “The settlement does not right the wrong, it does not secure accountability.”

Names of claimants did not emerge at Tuesday’s hearing and no detail of individual amounts was outlined.

The judge specifically approved financial arrangements for settlements of claims made by eight children. Lawyers said the children were part of the global claim.

They said a judge had to examine issues such as investment arrangements for compensation paid to children.

Judges would consider arrangements for claims made by other children at further hearings, they said.

Mr Hermer told the judge that, as well as agreeing compensation, defendants had agreed to put a total of about £50 million into a “restorative justice project”.

He said the Government was contributing about £25 million and Arconic about £6 million, but said that programmes which would feature in the project had yet to be finalised.

News of that project had also emerged earlier this year.

Arconic said then that it was among defendants who had agreed to the settlement and to the “restorative justice project”.

A spokesman said the project would “benefit the community affected by the fire”.

Lawyers said the Home Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and firms involved in the construction or refurbishment of the tower block were also among the defendants.

Mr Hermer said defendants had also agreed to fund an event called “testimony week”.

He said the event was planned for next year and would feature people involved in the tragedy discussing their experiences.

