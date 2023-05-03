Nick Cave to attend coronation as he admits ’emotional attachment’ to the royals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Cave to attend coronation as he admits ’emotional attachment’ to the royals

By Press Association
Nick Cave will attend the coronation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nick Cave will attend the coronation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nick Cave has defended his decision to attend the King’s coronation, explaining he has an “inexplicable emotional attachment” to the British royal family.

The Bad Seeds musician, 65, denied being a “monarchist or a royalist” but said he would not be “so damn grouchy” as to refuse an invitation to “what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age”.

Cave was chosen as part of a group of 14 “outstanding Australians”, including comedian and Channel 4’s The Last Leg host Adam Hills, to represent the country at the coronation, which will be led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Comedian Adam Hills
Comedian Adam Hills will be attending the coronation as part of the Australian delegation (Ian West/PA)

Writing in his newsletter the Red Hand Files in reply to letters from three Australians and one British fan, singer-songwriter Cave defended his decision to attend the royal celebrations.

He said: “I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age.

“Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.”

Cave also wrote about meeting the late Queen during an event at Buckingham Palace, describing her as “almost extra terrestrial” and “the most charismatic woman I have ever met”.

King Charles III coronation
Charles and members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “When I watched the Queen’s funeral on the television last year I found, to my bafflement, that I was weeping myself as the coffin was stripped of the crown, orb and sceptre and lowered through the floor of St George’s Chapel.

“I guess what I am trying to say is that, beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself.

“I’m just drawn to that kind of thing – the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring.”

Replying to the message from the British fan which asked “what would the young Nick Cave have thought” of his attendance at the coronation, he replied: “…the young Nick Cave was, in all due respect to the young Nick Cave, young, and like many young people, mostly demented, so I’m a little cautious around using him as a benchmark for what I should or should not do”.

He added: “He was cute though, I’ll give him that. Deranged, but cute.”

Cave, who was named an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2017 for his “distinguished service to the performing arts and a “major contributor to Australian music, culture and heritage”, signed off the letter saying he was “looking forward” to the coronation, adding that he thinks he will wear a suit.

