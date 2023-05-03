Care home resident fulfils dream of watching male striptease show at 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care home resident fulfils dream of watching male striptease show at 92

By Press Association
Betty Richardson, 92, fulfilled her wish of watching a male striptease show (Care UK/Penny Plimmer/PA)
A care home resident has seen her dream come true after watching a male striptease show.

Betty Richardson, 92, who lives at Care UK’s Sway Place in Sway, Hampshire, has always had a love for theatre but this time wanted to see the men at Dreamboys go topless on stage.

Thanks to an initiative by the team at Sway Place, where a “Wishing Tree” was installed to allow residents to put forward ideas they want to explore, Ms Richardson’s dream became a reality.

Described as someone who appreciates the male physique and has always had a zest for life, Ms Richardson joined her friends at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre to enjoy a show by the Dreamboys – a striptease company that has been performing for more than 30 years.

Betty Richardson (middle) pictured with male striptease performers Dreamboys at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
“Well, I’m not going to forget that in a hurry. Was that a dream or was I really there?” she said.

Ms Richardson was also treated to a meet and greet with the performers and was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the theatre.

She was pictured with a beaming smile on her face while standing with the Dreamboys performers on stage.

Jane Baxter, home manager at Sway Place, said Ms Richardson’s dream is testament that “age is just a number”.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their goals and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality,” she added.

“The visit was a complete success, and it was lovely seeing her face light up watching the performance.

“I would like to thank the team at Dreamboys for making her visit extra special and to the team at Sway Place for organising it for her – it was fantastic to see Betty still chasing her dreams.”

Betty Richardson (middle) pictured with male striptease performers Dreamboys at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Alice Woods, managing director for Dreamboys, said allowing Ms Richardson to meet the male striptease act “had to happen” after hearing about the 92-year-old’s dream.

“When we heard that 92-year-old Betty had made a wish to see Dreamboys via her care home, we knew immediately that we had to make this happen,” she said.

“We specialise in celebrations and Betty wanting to visit our show was definitely one. We are a totally inclusive show that can entertain and celebrate any guests whether they are 18 or 101 (Yes, we had a lady celebrate her 101st birthday with us).

“We ensured that Betty was given the full VIP experience at our Dreamboys show. Betty and her friends were treated to the best seats in the house and a private meet and greet with our fabulous team, we loved how this put a huge smile on Betty’s face.

“We love helping make dreams a reality no matter the occasion.”

