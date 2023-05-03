Train given ‘Welcome to Liverpool’ makeover ahead of Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Train given ‘Welcome to Liverpool’ makeover ahead of Eurovision

By Press Association
TransPennine Express said it wanted to ‘get into the rhythm of the musical extravaganza’ by wrapping a train in Eurovision livery (TransPennine Express/PA)
TransPennine Express said it wanted to ‘get into the rhythm of the musical extravaganza’ by wrapping a train in Eurovision livery (TransPennine Express/PA)

A train has been given a makeover to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest.

TransPennine Express (TPE) added the Eurovision logo and a “Welcome to Liverpool” message to one of its Nova 2 trains as the city prepares to host the competition.

Soprano Morgan Carter performed operatic classics for passengers and railway workers as the new livery was unveiled at Manchester Airport station.

Morgan Carter singing in front of a train displaying Eurovision livery
Soprano Morgan Carter serenaded passengers at Manchester Airport station (TransPennine Express/PA)

Liverpool is hosting Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winner, war-torn Ukraine.

An outdoor welcome party will be held on Sunday night. The semi-finals take place on May 9 and 11, with the final on May 13.

TPE provides services into Liverpool Lime Street from cities across northern England and into Scotland.

The operator has installed Eurovision song zones at some of its stations to enable local musicians to show off their talents to passengers waiting on platforms.

Managing director Matthew Golton said: “We’re delighted that the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in such an iconic northern city that has music running through its veins.

“We’re proud that Liverpool and the UK is stepping up in support of Ukraine and we wanted to get into the rhythm of the musical extravaganza by wrapping one of our Nova 2 trains in Eurovision livery.

“Listening to Morgan serenading the train and passengers as it departed on its first journey across the North was a fantastic experience and certainly built the excitement ahead of the main event.”

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Liverpool for Eurovision.

Merseyrail, which runs trains across Merseyside and neighbouring areas, is running extra trains after midnight to enable more people to travel by public transport after events on Sunday and May 13.

It warned that central Liverpool stations would be “extremely busy”, with access restricted at certain times to avoid overcrowding.

Merseyrail acting managing director Jane English said the operator had worked with Eurovision organisers and local authorities to draw up “comprehensive plans which aim to support this internationally important event”.

She went on: “I’m confident that the plans we have at Merseyrail will ensure that everyone will have a great time and get back to their home or hotel when the partying ends.

“Travel light if you can. Busy services will mean less room for large items of luggage.

“We will get everybody where they need to be, when they need to be there, through the whole week.

“Passengers really need to plan ahead, and check timetables and information on the Merseyrail website, app or Twitter account before travelling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’