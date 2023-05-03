Coronation benches designed by children to be at Tower of London all summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coronation benches designed by schoolchildren across the UK will be at the Tower of London throughout the summer.

The 14 illustrated benches reflect the values and symbols that young people wish to define this new era, Historic Royal Palaces said.

Schoolchildren across the country were tasked with designing their own illustrated benches, exploring their hopes for the future during the new reign, as part of a nationwide competition.

Take a seat 🤩 Our coronation benches have been installed at the Tower of London! Designed by schoolchildren across the country, the benches illustrate their hopes for the future during the reign of HM King Charles III. 👑 https://t.co/ZTb3fGbP8W pic.twitter.com/EH75CjyqoT — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) May 3, 2023

Visitors to the Tower of London between May and September will have the opportunity to see each of the installations.

Four of the winning benches will look out onto the River Thames from the Tower wharf, while another 10 benches will be positioned inside the Tower of London walls.

The winning designs feature themes ranging from unity and peace, to resilience and care for the environment.

Ceri Fox, senior learning producer at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “We are delighted to see the winning designs brought to life and installed at the Tower of London, ready to welcome tens of thousands of visitors throughout the summer during this historic coronation year.

“Schoolchildren across the country have worked hard to develop thoughtful and creative illustrations for their coronation benches, and we look forward to welcoming the winning pupils for their VIP visits this summer.”