Coronation flight restrictions to be imposed over central London

By Press Association
Flight restrictions affecting light aircraft and drones will be imposed above central London on Friday and Saturday due to the coronation (Victoria Jones/PA)
Flight restrictions affecting light aircraft and drones will be imposed above central London on Friday and Saturday due to the coronation.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has banned aircraft from flying below 2,500 feet in an area which includes Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey “on advice from the Metropolitan Police Service”, according to a notice to pilots published online.

The rules will be in place from 9am on Friday until 9pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, the coronation service will be held at Westminster Abbey following a procession from Buckingham Palace.

Other restrictions on that day include some relating to a helicopter flight from London to Chippenham, which is believed to be for the Queen Consort to travel to her Wiltshire home.

There are also curbs on airspace usage due to a flypast of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Red Arrows – over The Mall at around 2.15pm on Saturday.

The PA news agency understands the airspace restrictions will have an impact on light aircraft pilots and drone users, but not commercial flights.

That is in contrast with the day of the late Queen’s funeral, when more than 100 Heathrow Airport flights were cancelled to prevent aircraft noise disturbing proceedings at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

